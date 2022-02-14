What to Watch podcast: Ali Wong brings the laughs for love day in new special Don Wong
Will Pamela Anderson watch Pam & Tommy? A source close to the actress and humanitarian tells EW why the former Baywatch star will 'never, never' watch the series about the events surrounding the theft of her personal home videos with then-husband Tommy Lee, which were then distributed without their permission online as a sex tape.
Ali Wong releases her third Netflix stand-up special, Don Wong; on The Bachelor, the two-on-one date continues and Clayton has to decide whether Genevieve or Shanae goes home, and then everyone heads to Croatia; and there's drama galore on the season finale of CW's 4400.
The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including the deaths of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and Veneno star Isabel Torres, finale dates for This Is Us and Better Call Saul, and RuPaul's new hosting gig — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 14
Check local listings
Independent Lens: Bulletproof (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
The Price Is Right at Night (Valentine's Day special) — CBS
March — The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
One Thousand Years of Slavery (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy — A&E
Celebrity Big Brother — CBS
4400 (season finale) — The CW
The Cleaning Lady — Fox
Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy (part 2) — VH1
10 p.m.
Promised Land — ABC
State of the Union (season premiere) — SundanceTV/Sundance Now/AMC+
Streaming
Aftertaste (series debut) — Acorn TV
Ali Wong: Don Wong (comedy special) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments