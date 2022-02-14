Plus, the The Bachelor gets cozy in Croatia and tensions rise on 4400.

What to Watch podcast: Ali Wong brings the laughs for love day in new special Don Wong

Will Pamela Anderson watch Pam & Tommy? A source close to the actress and humanitarian tells EW why the former Baywatch star will 'never, never' watch the series about the events surrounding the theft of her personal home videos with then-husband Tommy Lee, which were then distributed without their permission online as a sex tape.

Ali Wong releases her third Netflix stand-up special, Don Wong; on The Bachelor, the two-on-one date continues and Clayton has to decide whether Genevieve or Shanae goes home, and then everyone heads to Croatia; and there's drama galore on the season finale of CW's 4400.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 14

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Bulletproof (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

March — The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

One Thousand Years of Slavery (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy — A&E

Celebrity Big Brother — CBS

4400 (season finale) — The CW

The Cleaning Lady — Fox

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy (part 2) — VH1

10 p.m.

Promised Land — ABC

State of the Union (season premiere) — SundanceTV/Sundance Now/AMC+

Streaming

Aftertaste (series debut) — Acorn TV

Ali Wong: Don Wong (comedy special) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change