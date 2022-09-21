What to Watch podcast: School is back in session at Abbott Elementary
In today's episode, we prepare for the new season of Saturday Night Live, which will debut on Oct. 1 with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar as host and musical guest. The following weeks will see Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion arrive in Studio 8H. Also, get the details about Inside Amy Schumer making a comeback after a six-year hiatus (the new season will arrive on Paramount+ on Oct. 20), and all about Tiffany Haddish's legal victory as the child molestation suit against her and Aries Spears is dropped by the plantiff.
Also, The Connor's Lecy Goranson shares her love of The Bear. Plus, we head back to the classroom for the season 2 premiere of Abbott Elementary, Diego Luna makes his return as Cassian Andor for the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, and Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson put a new spin on the classic romcom Meet Cute in Peacock's new movie.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, September 21
Streaming
Andor (series debut) - Disney+
Designing Miami (series debut) - Netflix
Super/Natural (docuseries debut) - Disney+
Meet Cute (movie) - Peacock
Shadowland (doc) - Peacock
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (docuseries debut) - Netflix
The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Ink Master - Paramount+
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Masked Singer (season premiere) - Fox
The Conners (season premiere) - ABC
Survivor (two-hour season premiere) - CBS
Chicago Med (season premiere) - NBC
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
DC's Stargirl - The CW
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs (season premiere) - ABC
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire (season premiere) - NBC
Escape From Kabul (doc) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Abbott Elementary (season premiere) - ABC
LEGO Masters (season premiere) - Fox
Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics (season premiere) - ABC
Raising a F***ing Star - E!
10 p.m.
Chicago P.D. (season premiere) - NBC
The Amazing Race (season premiere) - CBS
Big Sky (season premiere) - ABC
Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC
No Recipe Road Trip With The Try Guys - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Welcome to Wrexham - FX
Archer - FXX
Resident Alien - Syfy, USA
*times are ET and subject to change
