What to Watch podcast: School is back in session at Abbott Elementary

Plus, become a rebel hero with Andor and go on the trippiest Meet Cute ever.
By EW Staff September 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
In today's episode, we prepare for the new season of Saturday Night Livewhich will debut on Oct. 1 with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar as host and musical guest. The following weeks will see Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion arrive in Studio 8H. Also, get the details about Inside Amy Schumer making a comeback after a six-year hiatus (the new season will arrive on Paramount+ on Oct. 20), and all about Tiffany Haddish's legal victory as the child molestation suit against her and Aries Spears is dropped by the plantiff.

Also, The Connor's Lecy Goranson shares her love of The Bear. Plus, we head back to the classroom for the season 2 premiere of Abbott ElementaryDiego Luna makes his return as Cassian Andor for the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, and Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson put a new spin on the classic romcom Meet Cute in Peacock's new movie.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Wednesday, September 21

Streaming

Andor (series debut) - Disney+

Designing Miami (series debut) - Netflix

Super/Natural (docuseries debut) - Disney+

Meet Cute (movie) - Peacock

Shadowland (doc) - Peacock

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (docuseries debut) - Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Ink Master - Paramount+

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Masked Singer (season premiere) - Fox

The Conners (season premiere) - ABC

Survivor (two-hour season premiere) - CBS

Chicago Med (season premiere) - NBC

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

DC's Stargirl - The CW

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs (season premiere) - ABC

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire (season premiere) - NBC

Escape From Kabul (doc) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Abbott Elementary (season premiere) - ABC

LEGO Masters (season premiere) - Fox

Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics (season premiere) - ABC

Raising a F***ing Star - E!

10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. (season premiere) - NBC

The Amazing Race (season premiere) - CBS

Big Sky (season premiere) - ABC

Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC

No Recipe Road Trip With The Try Guys - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Welcome to Wrexham - FX

Archer - FXX

Resident Alien - Syfy, USA

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

