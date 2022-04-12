What to Watch podcast: School's out as Abbott Elementary wraps up its freshman season
It's the end of the school year — and the first season — of ABC's breakout comedy Abbott Elementary, where the teachers round up their students for a trip to the Philadelphia Zoo, and star Quinta Brunson teases the action. The case comes to a close on Renée Zellweger's starring turn on The Thing About Pam, which wraps up its limited series run as murderer Pam Hupp tries to cover her tracks; and on This Is Us, Kate and Toby's marriage hits the point of no return.
Will Poulter, who stars in the new series Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including casting news about the new Percy Jackson, Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook's Spirit Halloween movie, and Justin Bartha's return to the world of National Treasure — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, April 12
Streaming
Why Didn't They Ask Evans? (series debut) — BritBox
Movies
Infinite — Digital
American Reject — VOD
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey — ABC
FBI — CBS
CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town — CMT
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor — NBC
9 p.m.
Abbott Elementary (season finale) — ABC
FBI: International — CBS
Name That Tune — Fox
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
The Thing About Pam (finale) — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
