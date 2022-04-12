Plus, This Is Us continues the story of Kate and Toby's divorce, and it's case closed for The Thing About Pam on NBC.

What to Watch podcast: School's out as Abbott Elementary wraps up its freshman season

It's the end of the school year — and the first season — of ABC's breakout comedy Abbott Elementary, where the teachers round up their students for a trip to the Philadelphia Zoo, and star Quinta Brunson teases the action. The case comes to a close on Renée Zellweger's starring turn on The Thing About Pam, which wraps up its limited series run as murderer Pam Hupp tries to cover her tracks; and on This Is Us, Kate and Toby's marriage hits the point of no return.

What to Watch on Tuesday, April 12

Streaming

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? (series debut) — BritBox

Movies

Infinite — Digital

American Reject — VOD

8 p.m.

FBI — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor — NBC

9 p.m.

FBI: International — CBS

Name That Tune — Fox

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change