The hit ABC comedy is back with new episodes, Jeff Foxworthy is back with his first solo stand-up special in more than 20 years, and more.

What to Watch podcast: School is back in session for Abbott Elementary

After a monthlong hiatus, ABC's hit comedy Abbott Elementary is back and it's time for the school's open house: Janine prepares to meet a struggling student's mother; Gregory finds out how Ava got the job as principal; and Barbara's daughter visits, causing a commotion among the staff.

This Is Us turns its attention to Kate for the second episode of the show's annual 'trilogy' that focuses on each of the Big Three; and Netflix hosts Jeff Foxworthy's first stand-up special in over 20 years, The Good Old Days.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, March 22

Streaming

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (comedy special) — Netflix

Movies

Win a Trip to Brownstown — Digital

8 p.m.

FBI — CBS

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor — NBC

9 p.m.

FBI: International — CBS

Naomi — The CW

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Shackleton's Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found (doc) — History

*times are ET and subject to change