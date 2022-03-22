What to Watch podcast: School is back in session for Abbott Elementary
After a monthlong hiatus, ABC's hit comedy Abbott Elementary is back and it's time for the school's open house: Janine prepares to meet a struggling student's mother; Gregory finds out how Ava got the job as principal; and Barbara's daughter visits, causing a commotion among the staff.
This Is Us turns its attention to Kate for the second episode of the show's annual 'trilogy' that focuses on each of the Big Three; and Netflix hosts Jeff Foxworthy's first stand-up special in over 20 years, The Good Old Days.
The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Christina Ricci joining the cast of Netflix's Addams Family series, Wednesday; SNL announces its next three hosts, including Lizzo and Jake Gyllenhaal; and Daniel Radcliffe shoots down rumors that he's going to be playing Wolverine — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, March 22
Streaming
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (comedy special) — Netflix
Movies
Win a Trip to Brownstown — Digital
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey — ABC
FBI — CBS
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards — Fox
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor — NBC
9 p.m.
FBI: International — CBS
Naomi — The CW
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Shackleton's Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found (doc) — History
*times are ET and subject to change
