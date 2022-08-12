Plus, Never Have I Ever sets Daxton in action, Day Shift slays some valuable vampires, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: A League of Their Own swings onto Prime Video

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson co-created and stars in the TV adaptation of the beloved movie A League of Their Own, with a new roster of female players on the Rockford Peaches playing baseball at the height of World War II. Devi is now officially with Paxton on season 3 of Never Have I Ever, but dating the high school hottie may not be all she expected it to be — and that's made complicated with a new hot, smart guy starts at school...who's also Indian. Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco star in the horror-comedy film Day Shift, where Foxx stars as a vampire hunter.

Comedian Chris Estrada created and stars in the comedy This Fool, about a guy trying to get his life together when his ex-gang member cousin comes to live with him. We feature a handful of season finales happening this weekend: Westworld, For All Mankind, Loot, and P-Valley.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Aug. 12-Aug. 14

FRIDAY

Streaming

Never Have I Ever (season premiere) - Netflix

Lucy's School (Peanuts special debut) - Apple TV+

This Fool (series debut) - Hulu

A League of Their Own (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Five Days at Memorial (series debut) - Apple TV+

No Bad Days (comedy special) - Peacock

Hamster & Gretel (animated series debut) - Disney Channel

Cosmic Love (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Post Malone: Runaway (doc) - Amazon Freevee

Murder House Flip (season prem) - The Roku Channel

Loot (season finale) - Apple TV+

For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Movies

I Love My Dad - VOD

Day Shift - Netflix

Secret Headquarters - Paramount+

No Way Out - In theaters/Digital/VOD

Shark Side of the Moon - Tubi

8 p.m.

Children of the Underground (docuseries debut) - FX (and streaming the next day on Hulu)

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (season premiere) - VH1

9 p.m.

Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård (docuseries debut) - Starz

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Princess (doc) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

History of the World: A New Century - Smithsonian Channel

Africa's Wild Year - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

9 p.m.

Steal This House (season finale) - HGTV

10 p.m.

Black Love - OWN

SUNDAY

Streaming

90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

Evil (season finale) - Paramount+

7 p.m.

Who Do You Think You Are? (season finale) - NBC

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

Tales of The Walking Dead - AMC and AMC+

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (season premiere) - Starz

Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? (doc) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Westworld (season finale) - HBO

The Final Straw - ABC

Renovation Island - HGTV

Colosseum - History

My Life as a Rolling Stone - Epix

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

P-Valley (season finale) - Starz

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Anarchists (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Crazy Rich Ancients - History

WWE Smack Talk - A&E

*times are ET and subject to change