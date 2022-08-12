What to Watch podcast: A League of Their Own swings onto Prime Video
Broad City star Abbi Jacobson co-created and stars in the TV adaptation of the beloved movie A League of Their Own, with a new roster of female players on the Rockford Peaches playing baseball at the height of World War II. Devi is now officially with Paxton on season 3 of Never Have I Ever, but dating the high school hottie may not be all she expected it to be — and that's made complicated with a new hot, smart guy starts at school...who's also Indian. Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco star in the horror-comedy film Day Shift, where Foxx stars as a vampire hunter.
Comedian Chris Estrada created and stars in the comedy This Fool, about a guy trying to get his life together when his ex-gang member cousin comes to live with him. We feature a handful of season finales happening this weekend: Westworld, For All Mankind, Loot, and P-Valley.
Romance in Style star Jaicy Elliot tells us what she's watching. Plus entertainment headlines — including casting news about adult Van on Yellowjackets, Kate McKinnon on who came up with her goodbye sketch on SNL, a Cinderella reunion, and who's coming back for the next season of American Horror Story — our Sound Bite of the Week from the new Rick and Morty trailer, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Aug. 12-Aug. 14
FRIDAY
Streaming
Never Have I Ever (season premiere) - Netflix
Lucy's School (Peanuts special debut) - Apple TV+
This Fool (series debut) - Hulu
A League of Their Own (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Five Days at Memorial (series debut) - Apple TV+
No Bad Days (comedy special) - Peacock
Hamster & Gretel (animated series debut) - Disney Channel
Cosmic Love (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Post Malone: Runaway (doc) - Amazon Freevee
Murder House Flip (season prem) - The Roku Channel
Loot (season finale) - Apple TV+
For All Mankind - Apple TV+
Movies
I Love My Dad - VOD
Day Shift - Netflix
Secret Headquarters - Paramount+
No Way Out - In theaters/Digital/VOD
Shark Side of the Moon - Tubi
8 p.m.
Children of the Underground (docuseries debut) - FX (and streaming the next day on Hulu)
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (season premiere) - VH1
9 p.m.
Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård (docuseries debut) - Starz
SATURDAY
Streaming
Love Island UK - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Princess (doc) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
History of the World: A New Century - Smithsonian Channel
Africa's Wild Year - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
9 p.m.
Steal This House (season finale) - HGTV
10 p.m.
Black Love - OWN
SUNDAY
Streaming
90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
Evil (season finale) - Paramount+
7 p.m.
Who Do You Think You Are? (season finale) - NBC
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
9 p.m.
Tales of The Walking Dead - AMC and AMC+
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (season premiere) - Starz
Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? (doc) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Westworld (season finale) - HBO
The Final Straw - ABC
Renovation Island - HGTV
Colosseum - History
My Life as a Rolling Stone - Epix
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
P-Valley (season finale) - Starz
WWE Rivals - A&E
The Anarchists (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Crazy Rich Ancients - History
WWE Smack Talk - A&E
*times are ET and subject to change
