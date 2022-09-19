What to Watch podcast: 9-1-1 brings emergency response to new heights in season 6

Plus, Dancing With the Stars sashays onto Disney+, and NCIS crosses over with Hawai'i.
By EW Staff September 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
On today's episode, Woody Allen retires from directing; Stephen Spielberg wins big at TIFF; and Jason Reitman pays touching tribute to his late father, Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

Plus, we return to the 118 for a new season of 9-1-1 that's jam-packed with more wild emergencies — including a disaster involving a blimp. We cha-cha over to Disney+, the new home of Dancing With the Stars, for the competition series' 31st season. And, there's a crossover event to premiere the new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i.

What to watch on Monday, September 19

Streaming

Best in Dough (series debut) - Hulu

The Rich Eisen Show - Roku Channel

Recipes for Love and Murder - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

9-1-1 (season prem) - Fox

Dancing With the Stars (season prem) - Disney+

The Neighborhood (season prem) - CBS

The Voice (season prem) - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC and streaming on discovery+

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola (season prem) - CBS

9 p.m.

The Cleaning Lady (season prem) - Fox

NCIS (season prem) - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network and streaming on discovery+

War of the Worlds - Epix

Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo

10 p.m.

NCIS: Hawai'i (season prem) - CBS

Quantum Leap (series debut) - NBC

My True Crime Story - VH1

*times are ET and subject to change

