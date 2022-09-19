What to Watch podcast: 9-1-1 brings emergency response to new heights in season 6
On today's episode, Woody Allen retires from directing; Stephen Spielberg wins big at TIFF; and Jason Reitman pays touching tribute to his late father, Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.
Plus, we return to the 118 for a new season of 9-1-1 that's jam-packed with more wild emergencies — including a disaster involving a blimp. We cha-cha over to Disney+, the new home of Dancing With the Stars, for the competition series' 31st season. And, there's a crossover event to premiere the new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Monday, September 19
Streaming
Best in Dough (series debut) - Hulu
The Rich Eisen Show - Roku Channel
Recipes for Love and Murder - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
9-1-1 (season prem) - Fox
Dancing With the Stars (season prem) - Disney+
The Neighborhood (season prem) - CBS
The Voice (season prem) - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC and streaming on discovery+
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola (season prem) - CBS
9 p.m.
The Cleaning Lady (season prem) - Fox
NCIS (season prem) - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network and streaming on discovery+
War of the Worlds - Epix
Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo
10 p.m.
NCIS: Hawai'i (season prem) - CBS
Quantum Leap (series debut) - NBC
My True Crime Story - VH1
*times are ET and subject to change
