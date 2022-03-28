What to Watch podcast: Jennifer Love Hewitt returns to 9-1-1 in an emotional entry

Plus, Snowpiercer season 3 reaches the end of the line, and A&E delves into even more Secrets of Playboy.

CODA and Dune were the big winners at the Oscars, but all anyone can talk about is the slap heard 'round the world, when Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock for a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jennifer Love Hewitt tells us about her return to Fox's first responder drama 9-1-1, after her character Maddie left in the midst of postpartum depression — and Hewitt tells us what she's watching.

Jennifer Connelly previews the season 3 finale of Snowpiercer, where the 'pirate train' is trying to find a place to restart civilization and Wilford is back on the Snowpiercer; and in the first of two additional episodes of Secrets of Playboy, twins Karissa and Kristina Shannon share details of moving into the Playboy Mansion and how they kept a huge secret from Hugh Hefner.

Plus, The Lost City's big weekend at the box office, This Week in Entertainment History about CODA star Marlee Matlin, and trivia.

What to Watch on Monday, March 28

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Writing With Fire (Oscar-nominated doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo

Spring Baking Championship — Food Network

American Song Contest — NBC

Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong'o (doc) — Smithsonian Channel

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy — A&E

All American: Homecoming — The CW

The Julia Child Challenge — Food Network

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

10 p.m.

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders — A&E

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

The Endgame — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change