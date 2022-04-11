What to Watch podcast: 2022 CMT Music Awards come to CBS to honor fans' favorite country artists
1883 star Sam Elliott apologies to Benedict Cumberbatch and the Power of the Dog team for his previous negative and homophobic comments, and the Academy hands down its punishment to Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie host the CMT Music Awards; American Idol wraps things up in Hawaii, where the top 24 perform; and on 9-1-1: Lone Star, father and son Owen and T.K. both face problems in their relationships, and the 126 races to find a car crash victim.
The cast of Woke, which just premiered its second season, tell us what they're watching. Plus, other entertainment headlines — including Sonic the Hedgehog 2's big win at the box office, Brie Larson joins the Fast & Furious family, Dancing With the Stars gets a two-season renewal but it's moving off of ABC, and The Real canceled after eight seasons — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, April 11
8 p.m.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo
2022 CMT Music Awards — CBS
Spring Baking Championship — Food Network
American Song Contest — NBC
9 p.m.
All American: Homecoming — The CW
The Julia Child Challenge — Food Network
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
The Invisible Pilot — HBO
10 p.m.
Bake or Break (series debut) — Food Network/Discovery+
My Brilliant Friend — HBO
The Endgame — NBC
True Believers (series debut) — VICE TV
*times are ET and subject to change
