What to Watch Podcast Episodes

What to Watch: The Pogues are back in Outer Banks season 2, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Mr. Corman, and more
What to Watch: Ted Lasso takes the pitch for season 2, and He-Man is back in new Masters of the Universe
Plus, EW staffers also discuss Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.
What to Watch: The godly mischief of Loki, the joys and vibrancy of In the Heights, and more
The EW staff breaks down those projects, in addition to Hulu's rom-com series Love, Victor.
Pink shares who she'd want to take on 'Lady Marmalade' if it was re-recorded
The singer talks to EW about her new documentary Pink: All I Know So Far, and more.
What to Watch on Wednesday: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for a very dramatic season
Plus, The Masked Singer welcomes Darius Rucker and unmasks Cluedle-Doo, and the twisty Netflix thriller Who Killed Sara? is back for a wild second season.
What to Watch on Tuesday: Big Sky wraps up one wild ride of a season
Also, The Resident closes out season 4 and Prodigal Son closes out its run on Fox.
What to Watch on Monday: We're down to the Top 9 on The Voice
Plus, Martin Freeman and FX's parenthood comedy Breeders goes to time-out (which is to say, wraps up season 2).
What to Watch this Weekend: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back for season 2
Plus, Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad finally debuts, Keegan-Michael Key hosts SNL, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist wraps up season 2, and much more.
What to Watch on Thursday: Jean Smart can hack it as a stand-up comedian in HBO Max's Hacks
What to Watch on Wednesday: The Hills: New Beginnings begins anew (with Kristin Cavallari!)
What to Watch on Tuesday: Mayans M.C. rides off for the season
What to Watch on Monday: The Voice goes live as the Top 17 face off

What to Watch this Weekend: Superhero family saga Jupiter's Legacy flies onto Netflix

Also, Elon Musk makes his controversial Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and comedian Ziwe brings her unique brand of humor to Showtime.

What to Watch on Thursday: LaKeith Stanfield is Yasuke in Netflix's new samurai anime
What to Watch on Wednesday: Tiffany Haddish comes on down to The Price Is Right at Night
What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl time-travels back to 'Prom Night!'
What to Watch on Monday: Celebrate 50 Years of Sunny Days with new Sesame Street special
What to Watch this Weekend: RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 crosses the finish line
What to Watch on Thursday: Celebrate Earth Day with Greta Thunberg, David Attenborough, Cher, and more
What to Watch on Wednesday: The Challenge: Double Agents heads for the finish line
What to Watch on Tuesday: It's a Cruel Summer as Freeform's time-hopping mystery debuts
What to Watch on Monday: Snoop Dogg drops advice like it's hot on The Voice as Knockouts begin
What to Watch this Weekend: Kate Winslet is Mare of Easttown in HBO's new murder mystery
What to Watch on Thursday: Younger gets ready to close the book with final season premiere
What to Watch on Wednesday: The Circle (and Lance Bass?) log on for season 2
What to Watch on Tuesday: Big Sky is back with a super-sized midseason premiere
What to Watch this Weekend: The Boys goes for broke in season 2 finale
What to Watch this Weekend: Chris Rock brings Saturday Night Live back to Studio 8H
What to Watch this Weekend: At long last, Chris Rock welcomes you back to Fargo
What to Watch this Weekend: Watchmen, Schitt's Creek, and more go for gold at virtual Emmys
What to Watch this Weekend: Bill & Ted Face the Music while the 2020 MTV VMAs make the music
What to Watch this Weekend: Lucifer rises again with season 5 premiere on Netflix
What to Watch this Weekend: Shark Week special pits Mike Tyson against, yep, sharks
What to Watch this Weekend: A queen is crowned as Drag Race All-Stars 5 speeds to finish line
What to Watch on Monday: Relive Brad Womack's two go-rounds on The Bachelor
What to Watch this Weekend: Katherine Langford is Cursed in Netflix's spin on Arthurian legend
What to Watch this Weekend: Disney+ goes behind the scenes of Frozen 2 in new docuseries
What to Watch this Weekend: Josh Holloway comes to Yellowstone for season 3 premiere
