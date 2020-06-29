Steven Canals and Julio Torres honor queer TV history on EW's Untold Stories: Pride Edition

'Pose' co-creator & EP Steven Canals talks with EW's senior TV editor Gerrad Hall about his mentor Ryan Murphy, TV critic Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya gets into the history of representation on the small screen, and 'Los Espookys' star and co-creator Julio Torres honors 'Saturday Night Live' writer James Anderson.

As part of our ongoing celebration of Pride Month, EW continues its special four-episode audio series, Untold Stories: Pride Edition, hosted by Tre'vell Anderson, with an episode dedicated to queer television.

In the new episode focused on queer TV, Pose co-creator & EP Steven Canals talks with EW's senior TV editor Gerrad Hall about his mentor Ryan Murphy and Los Espookys star and co-creator Julio Torres honors Saturday Night Live writer James Anderson. Plus, TV critic Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya joins us to dive into the queer history of SNL and Murphy's previous shows.

"I assumed that Ryan was going to come in like a bulldozer," Canals says. "I just remember Ryan looking at me and he was like, 'Hey, just a heads up. Your name is going to be on the credits of this show as a co-creator, so use your voice.'"

For Torres, many of Anderson's SNL sketches — including "Target Lady," "The Californians," and "Deep House Dish" — were his favorites long before he knew the writer behind them or worked on the show. "There is not a cynical bone in his body," Torres says. "He's just one of those [with an] increasingly rare talent for doing comedy that is joyful, doing comedy that is for the sake of making someone happy. I don't think that comedy needs to be sunshine all the time. And I know that I'm certainly not sunshine all the time, but it is also really great to have someone who truly just likes to crack a joke."

In episode 2, Lena Waithe talked about Paris Is Burning's Pepper Labeija and the impact of ballroom culture on her work in TV and film, and pop songwriter Justin Tranter credited John Waters muse Divine's work in film, music, and other appearances with helping shape their understanding of gender.

Listen to Untold Stories below or on Apple Podcasts, and be sure to subscribe to hear our upcoming episodes every Monday.