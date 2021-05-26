EW's Untold Stories: Pride Edition podcast to return with Beyond the Binary

The second season of our Pride Month podcast includes a special video series and focuses entirely on nonbinary actors, artists, and activists like Shamir, Jacob Tobia, and Bob the Drag Queen.

The visibility of nonbinary people in popular culture is at an all-time high. From stars like Elliot Page and Demi Lovato changing their pronouns and sharing their nonbinary identities with the world, to nonbinary characters on shows like Starz's P-Valley and CBS All Access's Star Trek: Discovery taking center stage, to nonbinary actors and artists gracing the covers of fashion magazines, the likelihood of people not knowing of a nonbinary person is growing slimmer by the day.

To celebrate this boom in representation, season 2 of EW's Untold Stories: Pride Edition podcast, launching June 2, is titled Beyond the Binary. Hosted and produced by entertainment journalist Tre'vell Anderson and executive produced by Carly Usdin, who are both nonbinary, the four-episode limited series will explore this newfound representation on and off the screen through interviews with nonbinary actors, musicians, artists, and writers who are paving their own ways.

New episodes of Untold Stories: Beyond the Binary will drop every Wednesday throughout Pride month, starting June 2. Each episode will also be accompanied by a short-form video companion that will be available on EW.com and on EW's YouTube page.

The new trailer, released today, features a number of nonbinary notables reflecting on the moments in pop culture that contributed to the formation of their identities. Musician Shamir gushes over the 2001 Disney Channel original movie Motocrossed. Comedian and actor Rhea Butcher recalls the undeniable nonbinary energy of Gonzo the Muppet. The teaser also contains musings from thought leaders like actor and Sissy author Jacob Tobia; writer, model, and activist Devin-Norelle; and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power creator Noelle Stevenson, among others.

Beyond the Binary will also welcome guests including RuPaul's Drag Race winner and We're Here host Bob the Drag Queen, actor Bex Taylor-Klaus, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson, musician Mykki Blanco, Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, artist ALOK, author and activist Jeffrey Marsh, podcaster Tuck Woodstock, and more.

The first season of Untold Stories: Pride Edition kicked off last year during Pride month and featured conversations with some of our favorite LGBTQ entertainers, including Tituss Burgess and Matt Bomer, about the queer legends and contemporaries who've inspired their own work and art.

Listen to the trailer for Untold Stories: Beyond the Binary below, and be sure to subscribe to hear our upcoming episodes on Apple Podcasts every Wednesday.

