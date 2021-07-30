Zooey Deschanel recreates New Girl intro for TikTok debut

Zooey Deschanel is the New Girl on TikTok.

The actress is the latest celebrity to join the social media app, and she made her debut on Friday creating a new opening to her former Fox comedy, New Girl — kind of.

NEW GIRL Zooey Deschanel | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

As her video opens, Deschanel sings along to her old show's theme song as she swings on a bench while wearing a seashell-patterned dress. Up next is the pop out from a back door shot, which Deschanel does in some very bright green-and-orange print pajamas.

She follows that up by swinging in a gingham look inside, while singing "Where you goin'?" before returning outside in roll up jeans and a lace top — her head in a portrait frame just like on the show — for the second to last line of the song, "Who's that girl?"

Instead of "It's Jess!" though, Deschanel ends the video by mentioniong herself.

"No, it's me Zooey. Hi. I'm on TikTok," she says.

And for your comparison, here's the actual New Girl opening:

Sadly, there weren't appearances from Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Cece (Hannah Simone), or Winston (Lamorne Morris), but it's only Deschanel's first TikTok. There's plenty of time.