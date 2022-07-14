Ranking our favorite zombie shows as Resident Evil stalks onto Netflix

iZombie, CW 2015 – 2019

The CW is sometimes teased for being over the top, but there's no denying the network's success in sci-fi playgrounds. With plenty of vampire and witch shows already under its belt, it dug into the zombie subgenre with iZombie. It struck gold by blending a zombie plague with wunderkind girl detective à la Veronica Mars, as EW's Jeff Jensen referenced in his review of the show's debut. iZombie follows the story of a medical resident, Olivia Moore (Rose McIver), whose life is half-ended when she gets bit by a zombie. After she turns, she dumps her fiancé and takes a job at a morgue to keep him safe and keep herself fed (with brains of the dead!). Wild twist: eating brains of corpses gives her the person's memories. What does one do with all of this new insight? Fortunately, Olivia does some good with this new power of sorts by helping a police officer solve crimes. In the process, she finds herself re-energized for her half-life. The show was a quiet hit, lasting five seasons, earning a list-topping 92 percent Tomatoemeter score, second-place (with Santa Clarita Diet) IMDb rating of 7.8/10, and a third-place Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 68 percent. Jensen gave it a B+ and showered it in praise, including its actors – e.g., Rose McIver and Rahul Kohli, who recently stole audience's hearts in a different show, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Jensen wrote that iZombie's "diverse elements work together to nourish an allegory for re-humanization in dehumanizing times." Ultimately, while it may not have cured the real world, iZombie offers a great escape.