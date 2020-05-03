Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars describe the musical series from A to Z

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist ends its first season on Sunday, but the entire cast is here to walk you through the series from A to Z.

Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, and more stars from NBC's musical series checked in with EW from their homes during the coronavirus quarantine to show some love ahead of the season 1 finale, and it's just the kind of joy we all need right now.

From shouting out the show's creator Austin Winsberg, who based the story off his own life, to singing about family and more, the cast walks you through everything you need to know about the series. Some letters get hilarious explanations, some are serious, some are heartwarming, but they're all creative and incredible. Get ready to fall in love with this cast and show all over again.

But which cast member gets not one, but two letters dedicated to him or her? Check out the full video above now to find out.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

