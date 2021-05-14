Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist boss teases Zoey's 'undeniable' feelings for Max in season 2 finale

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist type TV Show network NBC genre Musical

The love triangle on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist isn't over yet!

Just because Max (Skylar Astin) is leaving for New York with his new girlfriend Rose (Katie Findlay) and Zoey (Jane Levy) has been in a relationship with Simon (John Clarence Stewart) for a while now, creator Austin Winsberg reveals Zoey might be rethinking things in this Sunday's season 2 finale.

"Having gone through the therapy session she just went through and flashing back to the day that her and Max met and her therapist talking about this being a story of love, she's in a place where she is feeling very conflicted about her and Simon," Winsberg tells EW. "And she's also feeling like there's clearly some feelings there still for Max that are undeniable and hard for her to reconcile."

Even with no word yet on a season 3 renewal, Winsberg warns that this finale is still going to leave fans wanting more. But that wasn't part of a strategy to help the show get renewed. "When we were breaking the season finale, no one said anything to me on the network side about closure or wrapping things up," he says. "I just felt like it was important to include certain storylines or wrap up certain storylines that we had been setting out as arcs for the whole season, and then to also set the stage for new directions for stories in season 3."

As for "the ultimate cliffhanger" in the finale? "That is something we've been building to for a long time," Winsberg teases with a laugh. "I'm excited for everybody to see all the big numbers we do in the episode. I'm excited for people to see how the love story plays out between Max, Zoey, and Simon. And I'm very excited for the reactions to the ending."

When it comes to all the musical performances in the finale, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist goes for broke with songs from artists like the Beatles, Elton John, and Taylor Swift — which is something Winsberg has been trying to do since day one.

"Being able to get Taylor for our finale felt like a big get for us," he says. "There were a lot of challenges in getting the rights to her songs earlier on so when we were actually able to make this happen, we felt like we have to do that in the finale. And I wanted to do a big group number with our entire cast to honor what we established in season 1 with 'American Pie.' And any chance we can throw the Beatles or Elton John or people like that into the ring, I always like to take those big swings when we can."

While Winsberg can't share more about the finale without spoiling the big moments, he promises it will be exactly what fans have come to expect from the NBC musical series after two full seasons of laughs, cries, and show-stopping heart songs. "Our show fires on all cylinders when it is comedic and emotional and hopeful, and with some big musical numbers, and a sense of theatricality at times, and a couple of twists and turns," he adds. "This finale is all of those."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

