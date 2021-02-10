Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars break down that big win: There's 'so much work to do'

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist type TV Show network NBC genre Musical

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Tuesday's midseason finale of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Before Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist signed off for a mini-hiatus until spring, the musical drama delivered a powerful exploration of systemic racism and racial injustice through the eyes of Simon (John Clarence Stewart), Tobin (Kapil Talwalkar), and the show's other BIPOC characters.

Ever since Simon decided to call out SPRQ Point for not having enough BIPOC representation in leadership positions, which is why the company's new technology had a coding error that didn't recognize people of color, he was struggling with whether to double down on his speech or take it back to save his career. And instead of sweeping the issue under the rug as the all-white board asked him to, Simon pushed the board members to recognize the systemic racism that created the non-inclusive workplace culture at SPRQ. It was an uphill battle because Simon was fighting it alone, until Tobin bravely shared his own experiences dealing with casual racism from his co-workers. His hashtag #BIPOCatSPRQPoint went viral and exposed hundreds of other employees at SPRQ offices around the world who had similar stories, backing up Simon's claims.

As a result, the board immediately put forth new initiatives, like investing in Black-owned startups and promising representation in leadership positions within the next few years. While Simon pointed out that it's not like he "cured racism" and there's still so much work to do, it was a big step in the right direction. Mo (Alex Newell) told him to take the win because they have to celebrate the small victories. So Simon celebrated with everyone at Maximo's with a joyous heart song and told Zoey (Jane Levy) — who spent the episode confronting her own blind spots about racism and Simon's experiences as a Black man in a predominantly white space — that he felt relief.

Stewart praises the episode's writer, Zora Bikangaga, for accurately capturing his own feelings about the "resolution" to Simon's efforts in this episode. "You see right before the 'Tightrope' [performance] when Simon is reluctant to celebrate," the actor tells EW. "He says the truth, and the truth is that there's a lot more work to do, that this is a step. It's not the silver bullet, it's not a cure-all, it didn't solve racism. And we definitely didn't solve it in this 42 minutes of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist or in SPRQ Point. But this is a huge step forward."

The moment in which Mo tells Simon to celebrate the win resonated with Stewart more than he expected. "We have to celebrate the win," he says. "That's where Simon is at the end of the episode, at this nexus of being able to celebrate the win and acknowledging that there's a lot of work still to be done. And this idea of relief, there was a lot of discussion about what Simon was going to say at the end of the episode, and I think that relief makes sense."

Stewart points out that "there's a lot of different ways that this experience could have gone, like at each step of the way," and most of those other options are a lot less worthy of celebration. "And so for them to get to where they are at the end, where they do have a win to celebrate, where they're able to look at each other and Simon is able to take up a certain amount of space that he wasn't able to take up before in his personal relationship with Zoey, in who he is at work, that Tobin can do that at work, that Mo is taking up this space in their relationship with Zoey, there is a relief," he says. "And also an acknowledgement that there's a lot more work to be done."

For his part, Talwalkar knew that this episode tackling systemic racism was coming, but he had no idea just how big a part Tobin was going to play. "I didn't know the specifics of it," he says. "Zora had called me and he asked me some specific questions about my experience growing up, and what it's like to be a brown guy in a white workplace, and some of the casual racism that I've experienced growing up in America. So I gave him the details to that, and he thanked me for sharing."

That was the last he heard about the episode until he got the script. "Honestly, I had no clue what was coming," Talwalkar says. "We got the script late on a Friday and I was out, I think I had a couple beers, and I was like, 'All right, let's read this.' I opened it up and I was in awe of what we were doing. The Tobin arc sort of snuck up on me."

He was moved by how Tobin's decision to speak up was a major step forward for the character, while still being in line with who he's always been. "What was so magical about it was that it could have been heavy-handed, but it was so Tobin," Talwalkar says. "The way that Tobin plays a role and actually backs Simon up at the end, I didn't know Tobin was going to do that because of so much stuff that Tobin likes to do to protect himself, and try to seem cool, try to not stir the pot. I'm so grateful to be telling this story of how brown people can support Black people in the workplace, and how it felt so in character. This is really special."

Talwalkar was also proud to see his own life experiences that he shared with Bikangaga end up on the page for Tobin. "You don't usually get to do that as an actor. I'm supposed to be doing the job, get the script, make the words comfortable and real," he says. "I think with this one because it was such a sensitive topic, I felt heard. Because those changes were made to make it seem truthful, until we got it right. Because the truth is, there was a lot of pressure on all of us to get it right."

That pressure came from a very real place for everyone. "That's because Hollywood has gotten race and episodes dealing with race and also people of color in their show wrong for so long," Talwalkar says. "And as a result, it's messed with society, because so many people look at those stories that are poorly told and as a result, it can create negative stereotypes. The way we've gone about doing this, I can say for sure I feel so proud about the work we've done on this particular episode."

Talwalkar has been telling friends and family from where he grew up in India to watch this episode because he knows they'll relate to it in a deeply personal way. "Especially that conversation about not speaking up because you don't want to stir the pot, that's something that so many people can relate to, so many immigrant kids can relate to, as to why you don't want to speak up," he says. "You're afraid of getting fired, but what's the right thing to do? And it's so relatable, that fear. So I'm just so, so proud of us in this episode and how I can honor this story and represent at least from Tobin's experience and hopefully relate to other Indian Americans who might feel this way in the workplace."

He also hopes others will feel as inspired as he is by the episode, especially Tobin's conversation with his buddy Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) at the very end. "The biggest thing to notice is that at the end of the day, whatever work we are doing it's important to take into consideration how it's landing on the people of color that are your friends, and the people that you care about," Talwalkar adds. "Because sometimes, while you were doing the work on your own, that's great. I don't need to see it. I think the actions speak louder than stating how much work we've been doing on being better allies. That's why when he's like, 'Hey, want to just grab a beer? We've had a long day.' In a weird way, that is the action that says so much."

So what comes next after getting this major win at work? Talwalkar teases that it may not be smooth sailing for Tobin. "Now Tobin's vulnerability's out," he says. "And let's just say that his vulnerability has an arc on its own, because it's not easy now that it is out. It's not going to come easy."

And Stewart laughs as he reveals, "You have no flippin' clue what we've got cooking. Like, I'm telling you, you think at the end of this episode we've taken you on a ride, you have no idea what's coming." He can't wait until the show returns so fans can see "the exploration into a lot of different characters and the massive group numbers."

"In the next episode there's an epic, joyous, raucous number that I think the world is going to absolutely love," he adds. "There's so much coming down the pike. I haven't read all of the episodes yet, but from what I've read so far, we have quite the journey in store for you guys this season."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist season 2 airs Tuesdays on NBC.

