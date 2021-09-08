Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The show must go on for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The feature-length conclusion will debut on the Roku Channel this holiday season as the streaming player's first original movie. Production begins in Vancouver this month, and the movie will pick up where season 2 left off, continuing Zoey's (Jane Levy) journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between. Levy will be joined by the entire cast from the series, including Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Skylar Astin and Jane Levy on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' | Credit: Lionsgate TV

"I am so extremely grateful to the Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again," creator Austin Winsberg said in a statement. "I can't think of a more appropriate time to hear someone's heart song than the holidays. And 'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist ended season 2 on a major cliffhanger revealing that fan-favorite couple Zoey and Max (Astin) finally got back together, only for Max to realize he'd somehow gained Zoey's powers of hearing other people's inner thoughts and desires through songs.

"I think you can infer from that that he is being given this power for a reason, to create a version of equity or equality in their relationship," Winsberg previously told EW. "It just opens up the possibilities for what can happen next, especially in terms of the relationship between Zoey and Max and the complications of that. By giving Max his own insight into Zoey's world, maybe the way that he views musical numbers and maybe his takeaway from those musical numbers could be different than hers, or maybe by him getting the powers he can then help Zoey with her emotional procedural stories in different ways."

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" is written and executive-produced by Winsberg, with the director of the series' pilot, Richard Shepard, returning to help the movie. Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, and Daniel Inkeles will serve as executive producers, with Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, and Mandy Moore as co-executive producers and Michele Greco as producer.

