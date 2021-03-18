Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist casts Katie Findlay as Max's new love interest

Things are getting even more complicated for the love triangle at the center of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

EW can exclusively reveal that Katie Findlay has been cast in the second half of the season as Rose, a new love interest for Max (Skylar Astin). Rose will debut in the midseason premiere on March 28.

"Rose is a girl that Max went to camp with when they were young," creator Austin Winsberg tells EW. "He had a big crush on her at camp and she was kind of like his first big crush, but nothing ever really happened between them then. Now she lives in New York but is in San Francisco for a few months — she's an art curator working in SF MoMA on a new art installation. She's been keeping tabs on him on Instagram so she comes to the opening of Maximo's, the restaurant, and they reconnect."

Winsberg describes Rose as "smart, sophisticated, sharp, and witty," and add to that the fact that she's got "history" with Max, and you've got the perfect combination for someone to cure his "pause"/breakup blues as "they will explore old feelings for each other." Sorry, Zoey (Jane Levy)!

"Max's family lives on the East Coast, she's from the East Coast, and she comes in with a lot of confidence and a lot of security in herself," he says. "There's other stuff we'll learn about her later on this season but she's definitely a new wrinkle to the whole thing and it causes some concern for Zoey. This all triggers her as a new complication to the love dynamic between Max, Simon [John Clarence Stewart], and Zoey. Rose is the new piece of that."

And because this is a musical show, Winsberg promises that Findlay will blow fans away when it comes to her performances. "She has some really great song and dance numbers," he teases. "Katie kills it, she's really good."

Findlay is best known for her roles on The Carrie Diaries, How To Get Away With Murder, Man Seeking Woman, and Nancy Drew. Check out the exclusive first look at her debut in the midseason premiere below (just look at that smile on Max's face!):

ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Image zoom Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate

ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Image zoom Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist returns for the second half of season 2 on March 28 on NBC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.