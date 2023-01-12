New Zoey 102 movie to reunite cast and characters of Zoey 101

Jamie Lynn Spears and most of her former costars from the Nickelodeon show are set to reprise their roles.

Are you ready?

Fifteen years after Zoey 101 ended its four-season run, Nickelodeon announced on Thursday that production has begun on a follow-up movie that will see Jamie Lynn Spears reprise her role alongside much of the original cast. Zoey 102 is the working title for the movie, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+ alongside the recent iCarly revival.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said in a statement.

In addition to Spears' Zoey Brooks, the movie will star Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo. Notably absent from that cast list are Victoria Justice (who played aspiring actress Lola Martinez before going on to star in her own Nickelodeon series Victorious) and Austin Butler (who played Zoey's new love interest James Garrett in the final season, but recently won a Golden Globe on his way to a seemingly sure-fire Oscar nomination for Elvis).

Zoey 101 was about the first wave of female students at the Pacific Coast Academy, a prestigious boarding school which previously only allowed male students. Zoey 102 will pick up with PCA alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

A Zoey 101 follow-up has been teased for years now. Back in 2015, to mark the 10th anniversary of the "Time Capsule" episode, original Zoey 101 creator Dan Schneider released a clip in which Chase finally watched the DVD time capsule in which Zoey confessed her love for him. Perhaps the new movie will pick up on that hanging plot thread.

In 2019, Spears reunited with much of the cast for a sketch on the All That revival, and then in 2020 recruited them for a music video to accompany her new version of "Follow Me," the show's theme song. But now it's finally time for a full-blown revival.

