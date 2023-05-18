The new Paramount+ film will reunite Zoey Brooks with old friends from Zoey 101 and introduce new characters who all converge on Malibu for a wedding/high school reunion.

It's time to return to Pacific Coast Academy — or at least, it's time to reunite with our old PCA friends from Zoey 101. After all, that's what the characters are doing in the upcoming TV movie Zoey 102.

As previously announced, Zoey 102 will see Jamie Lynn Spears reprise her role as Zoey Brooks, who was part of the first wave of female graduates from the prestigious PCA. Viewers will catch up with Zoey in the present, as she reunites with old friends like Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders), Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood), Michael Barret (Christopher Massey), Stacey Dillsen (Abby Wilde), and Mark Del Figgalo (Jack Salvatore).

But there are also new characters along for the wedding party. EW can reveal that Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) plays Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele (Theater Camp) is Zoey's friend Archer March, and Dean Geyer (Glee) portrays charismatic actor Todd. In the exclusive first-look images below, you can check out the new characters, as well as what the older and wiser Zoey looks like.

Zoey 102 Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks in 'Zoey 102' | Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios

This Zoey 101 reunion has been a long time coming for fans. The original series ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008, but Spears and others have been teasing a return for a few years now. She reunited with much of the cast for a sketch on the revived All That in 2019, and then a year later recruited them for a music video based on her new version of the show's theme song, "Follow Me." But now it's really happening.

While the original Zoey 101 series was created by Dan Schneider, Zoey 102 is directed by Nancy Hower from a script by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby. All three are also executive producers alongside Spears and Alexis Fisher.

Zoey 102 is set to debut later this summer exclusively on Paramount+.

Zoey 102 The 'Zoey 101' gang's back together in 'Zoey 102' | Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios

Zoey 102 Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks in 'Zoey 102' | Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios

Zoey 102 Owen Thiele as Archer March in 'Zoey 102' | Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios

Zoey 102 Thomas Lennon as Kelly Kevyn and Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks in 'Zoey 102' | Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios

Zoey 102 Dean Geyer as Todd in 'Zoey 102' | Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios

Zoey 102 Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks in 'Zoey 102' | Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios

