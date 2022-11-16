Zoë Kravitz says Big Little Lies season 3 isn't happening following Jean-Marc Vallée's death

Zoë Kravitz and co. won't be returning to Monterey.

Big Little Lies season 3 won't happen in the wake of the director and executive producer's Jean-Marc Vallée's death, Kravitz said in GQ video segment shared Tuesday.

"I don't think it is," Kravitz said in response to a fan question about when the HBO drama would stage a return. "We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It's heartbreaking. I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show." Unfortunately, it's done."

Vallée, an Emmy-winning director whose work also included Dallas Buyers Club, Sharp Objects, and Wild, died in December 2021 from a heart attack. He was 58. The filmmaker directed the entire first season of Big Little Lies and remained on the series as producer after Andrea Arnold took over as director for the second season.

Much of the cast, which includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley, have been vocal about a desire for a season 3. Dern told Entertainment Tonight last month that she was "holding out hope" for it. "I mean, we would all love nothing more," she said. "We're like family, just very lucky. I say, let's hold out hope. Let's keep asking. It might just come true."

Big Little Lies 'Big Little Lies' cast includes Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley | Credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Witherspoon echoed similar sentiments earlier this year. "We're always talking and texting. But Jean-Marc Vallée's passing was really hard on us," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was our collaborator. He was our friend. He was our brother. So much of that series was born of his imagination and his creativity, so it is hard to imagine a future without him. But there is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again."

