Showtime cancels Ziwe after 2 seasons

Ziwe will no longer be putting celebrity guests on the spot over at Showtime.

The network has canceled comedian Ziwe Fumudoh's late-night talk show after two seasons, EW has confirmed. Fumudoh created, hosted, and executive-produced the show, which took on race, politics, and other culture issues through a satirical lens while welcoming a parade of famous faces to its cotton-candy pink set.

'Ziwe' 'Ziwe' | Credit: Greg Endries/SHOWTIME

The show also featured a mix of musical numbers, including the viral "Stop Being Poor" and "Lisa Called the Cops," and sketches. "What I love is that every episode has a different energy and is surprising," Fumudoh previously told EW. "You can't possibly get bored going from Mia Khalifa to Emily Ratajkowski to Adam Pally to Ilana Glazer to Hannibal Buress."

Ziwe's cancellation leaves a gap in Showtime's late-night show roster following the abrupt end of Desus & Mero — where Fumudoh was a writer before headlining her own show — last summer.

Fumudoh's other screen credits include Dickinson (where she also served as a writer), Central Park, and The Great North, as well as a cameo in season 3 of Succession.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.

