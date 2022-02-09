In her new Super Bowl ad, Zendaya has graduated from Euphoria high to become a seaside entrepreneur.

Directed by Last Night in Soho helmer Edgar Wright and narrated by André 3000, the TV spot features the Emmy-winning actress as a sad girl seashell seller named Sally, whose business booms after she sets up a webstore with Squarespace.

The brief tale ends with Sally's seashells becoming so successful that "she sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity." Sally's sole response to her meteoric rise? "Shucks."

"As a creator myself, and a Squarespace customer since 2018, I understand the importance of having an online presence that truly represents you and your business," Zendaya said of the commercial, produced in-house by Squarespace's Los Angeles office, in a statement. "I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright on a story narrated by André '3000' Benjamin."

| Credit: Squarespace/YouTube

Zendaya's ad joins an ever-growing roster of Super Bowl LVI commercials featuring celebrities, including Pete Davidson's Hellman's spot, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's adorable advertisement for the Amazon Alexa, and Lindsay Lohan's self-spoofing spot for Planet Fitness.

The full commercial airs Sunday, Feb. 13, during Super Bowl LVI. Watch a preview of the clip above.