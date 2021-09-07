Zendaya says she refused to have her first kiss on the Disney show Shake It Up

A first kiss can be a very personal thing — and that's exactly why Zendaya wanted to keep her own experience private.

"I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this," the actress told British Vogue during an interview for the magazine's cover story, referring to the Disney Channel show she starred on from 2010 to 2013. "I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera.'"

A representative for Disney didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Zendaya Shake it Up Zendaya on Shake It Up

The Euphoria actress was only 14 when she starred alongside Bella Throne in the popular teen dance show as Rocky Blue, sharing kisses with her costars Deuce Martinez (Adam Irigoyen) and Logan Hunter (Leo Howard). As a current 24-year-old, she remains private about her relationships and love life, despite recent photos that showed her kissing Spider-Man costar Tom Holland. But Zendaya maintains that no matter what's going on in her personal life, she's not in a rush to settle down.

"I've never been like, 'I want to do this at this time, then from this age, I want to do this.' One day I'll have a family, but I'm not trying to put a number on it, it'll happen if it's meant to happen," she revealed in her interview.

Zendaya, who was just seen voicing the iconic Lola Bunny in this summer's Space Jam 2, is prepping for an explosion of press tours to promote her upcoming projects. She'll next be seen as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune, out Oct. 22 on HBO Max and in theaters. And she'll return as Peter Parker's on-screen girlfriend MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December. After that? She's ready for anything.

"I gotta hurry up and figure out how to f---ing become a director, man," she told British Vogue. "I'm trying, I'm learning every day, I really am. There's so much I want to do."