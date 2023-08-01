Zendaya is mourning the loss of her friend and Euphoria costar Angus Cloud, who died unexpectedly at 25 this week.

In a moving Instagram post Tuesday, Zendaya shared a black-and-white photo of a smiling Cloud and wrote, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

The actress fondly remembered Cloud's exuberant personality, writing, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Cloud and Zendaya, 26, shared significant screen time in the first two seasons of Euphoria, the HBO drama following a group of high school students as they navigate a world of love, friendship, drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. Their characters —Zendaya's struggling addict Rue and Cloud's lovable drug dealer Fezco — have a deep, sibling-like connection that brings them together in key moments throughout the series.

In her Instagram tribute, Zendaya called for kindness and patience for Cloud's loved ones, writing, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Zendaya and Angus Cloud Zendaya and Angus Cloud | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Cloud's family announced Monday that the actor had died at the family's home in Oakland. His family said Cloud had "intensely struggled" with the recent loss of his father and added, "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Several other Euphoria castmates have also paid tribute to Cloud, including Javon "Wanna" Walton, Sydney Sweeney, and Storm Reid, as have HBO and series creator Sam Levinson.

