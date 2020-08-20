Zendaya teases possible Euphoria 'bridge episode' to hold us over until season 2

While the Euphoria team tries to figure out how to film a second season during a pandemic, there might be plans to give the people a little something.

Euphoria (2019 TV series) type TV Show network HBO

We might not have to wait as long as we think for new episodes of HBO's Euphoria.

Zendaya (now forever pronounced the way Leslie Jones screamed it during the Emmy nominations announcement) told Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Ben Platt on Wednesday that there's a possibility for the crew to film and release a "bridge episode" while they figure out how to return to shoot the rest of season 2.

"We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we're all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe," the triple threat singer-dancer-actor said on the late-night talk show. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something."

Euphoria was renewed for a second season in July of last year amid its first season run that earned Zendaya an Emmy nomination for her performance as Rue. But, as the actress mentioned, the ongoing pandemic forced them to put those plans on pause.

"We were headed into season 2 and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down, literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting," Zendaya mentioned to Platt.

In the meantime, she secretly (well, it's not a secret anymore) filmed a movie with Tenet star John David Washington for Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, along with "a lot of [safety] protocols."

"It was fun because I was my hair, I was my makeup, I was my wardrobe," she said of the film's small crew. "Brought my clothes to the set deck. So, it was fun in that way to try to make it work with a very small amount of people."

