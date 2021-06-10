Zack Snyder has called together the Norse gods for his upcoming mythology-inspired animated series.

As announced during Netflix's Geeked Week, the Justice League and Army of the Dead helmer has put together a cast that includes Game of Thrones stars, The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan, an American God, and more for Twilight of the Gods.

John Noble of Fringe fame will voice king of the Norse gods Odin, Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy on Game of Thrones) will voice thunder god Thor, and Paterson Joseph (Timeless) will voice trickster Loki.

The cast also features Cohan as Inge, Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as Sigrid, Stuart Martin (Medici) as Leif, Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Egill, Jamie Clayton (Sense8) as The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju (another Game of Thrones veteran) as Andvari, Peter Stormare (American Gods) as Ulfer, Jamie Chung (The Gifted) as Hel, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards) as Hrafnkel.

Netflix, which has been going big in the animated space, previously released Blood of Zeus, a Greek gods-based series that featured a very dark (very bloody!) storyline. It proved to be successful enough to convince the studio to green light a second season. Twilight of the Gods and the grittier sensibilities of Snyder seems like a spiritual descendant of that.

Snyder, with his cushy home at Netflix developing Army of the Dead and multiple animated projects, will executive produce Twilight of the Gods with Jay Oliva, who has directed lots of beloved DC animated features, including Justice League Dark, Batman: Bad Blood, and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

Oliva is also directing Snyder's Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas animated series, which serves as a prequel to the live-action film Army of the Dead.