Zack Estrin, showrunner of Prison Break and Lost in Space, dies at age 51

Writer and TV producer Zack Estrin has died at the age of 51.

Estrin, best known for his work on Prison Break and Lost in Space passed away in Hermosa Beach, Calif., his representatives confirm. According to Deadline, Estrin died suddenly Friday of suspected cardiac arrest while jogging. He did not have any known health conditions.

"Zack Estrin was our everything," his family said in a statement. "The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours."

Born in Woodland, California, and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Estrin attended USC before he began his work on small screen productions.

He began his career working on shows like Charmed, Dawson's Creek, and Tru Calling before going on to serve as showrunner and executive producer of The River and The Whispers. He was also the co-creator and executive producer of Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

One of his most recent projects was Netflix's reimagining of the TV classic Lost in Space, which debuted its third and final season in 2021.

"Zack was a beloved writer, producer, and partner, whose work taught us to seek adventure and trust in family. His vision and passion will be greatly missed," Matt Thunell, Netflix VP of series said in a statement.

At the time of his death, Estrin was working on projects as part of an overall deal with the streaming giant.

He is survived by his wife Kari Estrin and daughters Charlotte Estrin and Chloe Estrin.