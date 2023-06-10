It was previously announced that Kardashian and Emma Roberts would star in the horror anthology's upcoming 12th season, which has been dubbed AHS: Delicate.

Zachary Quinto reveals American Horror Story return, says he was impressed by Kim Kardashian's 'spirit'

This news should give American Horror Story fans something to scream about.

Fan-favorite actor Zachary Quinto, who has appeared in seasons 1, 2, and 11 of the horror anthology series, revealed at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new movie He Went That Way that he'll be returning to the show in its upcoming 12th season.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story," Quinto told reporters, per PEOPLE, of the new season, which has been dubbed Delicate and is set to star Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.

"I got to meet her," Quinto said of Kardashian. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."

He added that Kardashian "seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season, because I think she's going to do a wonderful job."

Kardashian's previous acting credits include single-episode cameos on 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, and 2 Broke Girls, as well as an appearance in Ocean's Eight and a voice role in Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Her AHS casting was met with some derision, including from series alum Patti LuPone. During a game of "Do They Give a Damn?" on Watch What Happens Live in April, host Andy Cohen asked LuPone if she gave a damn about the big Kardashian news. "Yes, I do," she said, later confirming that she didn't approve.

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim," she told Cohen, emphasizing Kardashian's name. "What are you doing with your life?" In a reference to the lyrics to Noël Coward's "Mrs. Worthington," LuPone added, "Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington."

Though details about Kardashian's AHS role are under wraps, series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter that it was written specifically with her in mind. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Feiffer will reportedly be the sole writer and showrunner for season 12. In a first for the series, Delicate will be based in part on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, out in August. AHS: Delicate is currently slated for a summer release as well, although an exact date has not yet been revealed.

