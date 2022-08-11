Here's who we know is returning for the next chapter in the AHS saga.

Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and more return for American Horror Story season 11

Get ready for another round of American Horror Story because the new season 11 cast are coming out of the woodworks.

Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, and Isaac Powell are returning for the new story, alongside franchise newcomers Sandra Bernhard, Joe Mantello, and Charlie Carver, EW has learned.

Deadline was the first to report the casting, while paparazzi and bystanders in New York City have already captured photos and video of some of the actors as filming continues in the Big Apple.

Powell and Carver were spotted sharing a kiss on a sidewalk in character, while Bernhard was filmed walking out of a psychic parlor. Lourd had also been seen heading to set in the city with Carver.

EW reached out to representatives for FX and the actors for comment.

American Horror Story, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and Billie Lourd Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and Billie Lourd are among the returning 'American Horror Story' players for season 11 | Credit: Byron Cohen/FX; Michele K. Short/FX; Frank Ockenfels/FX

Quinto last appeared on AHS back in season 2, which aired on FX in 2013. LuPone had a notable role as a god-fearing, overprotective mother in the Coven season. Lourd has been a frequent player on various seasons, including the American Horror Stories anthology spin-off. Powell, meanwhile, is one of the newer additions, having shown up in the alien story line of season 10's Double Feature.

The others have their own connections to series creator Ryan Murphy. Bernhard appeared in FX drama Pose; and Mantello appeared in Netflix's Hollywood and HBO's The Normal Heart, in addition to directing Netflix's The Boys in the Band, which featured Carver. Carver also appeared in Netflix's Ratched.

We don't know much about the season 11 story or what it's called, though the pap pics showing off the actors' leather vests and bell-bottoms suggest a period piece. FX did announce the show will return this year with a premiere in the fall.

Murphy, who typically shares updates and sneak peeks at his projects directly on Instagram, has remained mum on social media.

