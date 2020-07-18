Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton join cast of Robert Kirkman's Invincible adaptation

Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton are donning their animated supersuits.

The animated series revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), a.k.a. Invincible, who is the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Kirkman also revealed which characters some of the voice actors will portray during a virtual panel on Saturday. Beetz will play Mark's ex-girlfriend Amber Bennett; Andrew Rannells will play his best friend William Clockwell; Walton Goggins, government liaison Cecil Stedman; Hamill, superhero tailor Art; Gillian Jacobs, Mark's fellow superhero Atom Eve; Jason Mantzoukas, Rex Splode; and Rogen, Allen the Alien.

With Invincible alongside The Boys, Amazon is poised to corner the market on adult-themed superhero shows. A premiere date for the eight-episode series has not yet been announced.