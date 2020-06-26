Zac Efron stares at giant fart bags and eats carbs in the Down to Earth Netflix docuseries trailer

By the looks of his new show, Zac Efron got a whole lot of traveling in before the world went into lockdown over the coronavirus.

Netflix recently announced they would be doing a docuseries with the actor, who last worked with the streaming platform on the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Titled Down to Earth with Zac Efron the show follows the star as he visits places like France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia, and Iquitos to see different examples of healthy, sustainable ways to live.

Efron will be accompanied by wellness expert Darin Olien and see some eco-innovations like a community fart bag that "burns like the Olympic torch," and eat carbs.

This new Netflix series is not to be confused with the other docuseries Efron has coming up called Killing Zac Efron. That one will be on Quibi.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron premieres on Netflix on July 10. Watch the full trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.