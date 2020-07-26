Yvette Nicole Brown can't believe how many fans still love her Drake & Josh character

It's been over a decade since Drake & Josh ended, but Yvette Nicole Brown's character Helen on the classic Nickelodeon show is beloved by fans to this day.

Brown, who's also known for playing Shirley on Community, says she loves that people still approach her about the character. Helen DuBois was the tough-talking manager at the movie theater where Drake Parker (Drake Bell) and Josh Nichols (Josh Peck) worked.

"They're babies who just grew up watching our foolishness, which means a lot to me because I grew up watching Cosby Show and A Different World and Facts of Life," Brown says on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. "To be on a show that kids watch and enjoy in the same way I watched and enjoyed those shows is just amazing to me. I can't believe it."

Although the actress recurred on the comedy for three seasons from 2004-2007, Brown says people often think Helen showed up more than she actually did.

"I did about half of the run, but people think I was on more than I was because Helen was such an amazing character that [creator] Dan Schneider wrote for me so it was pretty cool," Brown tells host Lola Ogunnaike.

And good news — fans might not have seen the last of Helen, as Bell and Peck hinted last year that they're working on a Drake & Josh reboot. We might be able to hear "That is not my job!" at least one more time.

