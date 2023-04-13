YouTube TV vs. Sling TV: See how the live TV streaming services stack up against each other
In a time where cable TV is as antiquated as using the word "clicker," a multitude of streaming services have flooded the market. Offered at a variety of price points, each has its own list of pros and cons. The question is: How do you pick the one that's right for you?
Two services that are relatively comparable are YouTube TV and Sling TV, as they both offer a number of channels in the core categories of lifestyle, news, and entertainment. Priced lower than YouTube TV, Sling TV caters to a more casual TV watcher, as its base plans have users choose between a number of popular channels. Sling TV's premium package, however, combines all the plans that are offered in the two base packages.
In contrast, YouTube TV's base package price is slightly higher than Sling TV's premium package. Overall, YouTube TV has a more well-rounded lineup of channels and local programming, and it would be a great fit for someone who is looking for a comparable replacement to cable TV. YouTube TV also has a large selection of individual channels to add to the plan, allowing for more optionality and customization.
To help you figure out which plan is best for you, I tested out both services. Here's a rundown of their key features.
YouTube TV vs. Sling TV
|
Key specs
|
YouTube TV
|
Sling TV
|
Base price
|
Base Plan: $62.99 per month for the first three months; $72.99 per month after that
Spanish Plan: $34.99 per month
|
Orange: $20 for the first month; $40 per month after that
Blue: $22.50 for the first month; $45 per month after that
Orange & Blue: $30 for the first month; $60 per month after that
|
No. of add-ons
|
2 channel bundles, plus over 45 individual channels and 4K Plus viewing
|
11 channel bundles and DVR extras for Sling Orange and Sling Blue members, as well as 45+ premium channel add-ons
|
Amount of DVR space
|
Unlimited
|
50 hours of free DVR storage; for an additional $5 per month, users can receive 200 hours of storage
|
On-demand TV shows & movies?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No. of simultaneous streams
|
3
|
1–4, depending on the plan you choose
|
Local channels?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Free trial period?
|
Yes
|
No
Pros & cons
|
Service
|
YouTube TV
|
Sling TV
|
Pros
|
* Unlimited cloud DVR storage
* Live TV, which includes local channels
* Free trial and a three-month discount
* Variety of add-on options
|
* Two of the available plans are under $50 per month
* Enjoy over 45 additional channels on an ad-hoc basis
* Sling Free, a more limited version of Sling TV, doesn't require payment
* The service's referral program gives both parties a $5 discount for four months
|
Cons
|
* No option to go ad-free
* There is only one English-language plan available
|
* No free trial regularly available
* Must pair your Sling subscription with an HD antenna to get most local stations
How much are YouTube TV and Sling TV?
YouTube TV offers two packages. The Base Plan includes 100-plus channels for $72.99 per month, and the Spanish Plan is $34.99 for over 30 Spanish-language channels. YouTube TV also offers the option to purchase certain individual channels on an à la carte basis, as well as a Sports Plus and a Spanish Plus add-on.
Sling TV has three packages, all of which include popular channels like A&E, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, HGTV, and Travel Channel. The Orange package ($40 per month) caters to sports fans and families, and gives access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. The Blue package ($45 per month) is best for entertainment and news. The 41 available channels include Bravo, E!, and TLC. A third package, named Orange & Blue, combines all of the offerings of the Orange and Blue packages for a total of 48 channels for $60 per month. Add-on bundles are available for each package and cost between $6 to $11 a month each.
Does Sling TV have a free trial?
Unlike YouTube TV, Sling TV does not offer a free trial. However, Sling TV will occasionally allow you to try its service for free during promotional periods. And anyone can use Sling Freestream to watch over 100 live TV channels and 40,000 on-demand movies and TV shows without inputting any credit card information or even signing up for an account.
YouTube TV actually offers two options for a trial. New users can test out the full YouTube TV experience for 20 minutes without putting in a credit card. Or you can try out the service for three months for $10 off each month. After the trial period, you'll be charged at the monthly rate.
The free trial allows users to enjoy the over 100 channels available in the Base Plan. Users can also sign up to test out add-on networks, like HBO Max or the Spanish Plus package, before committing to adding them to their YouTube TV membership.
Sling Free
With Sling Free, I could access over 100 live TV channels and 40,000 on-demand movies and TV shows—all without putting in a credit card. Sling Free includes mainstream options like ABC News, CBS News, Cheddar and AMC, but many of the available channels and programming cater to niche interests. It's clear that Sling TV's paid plans offer much more channel optionality.
YouTube TV channels vs. Sling TV channels
YouTube TV is a jack-of-all-trades service, offering over 100 channels of live TV that cover a variety of genres that includes local programming and news. You'll find popular sports channels like ESPN and NFL Network; lifestyle content like Comedy Central and HGTV; and family entertainment like Animal Planet and Nick Jr.
Both of Sling TV's base plans (Sling Blue and Sling Orange) offer many of the same networks, including AMC, CNN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, Nick Jr. TBS, and TNT. However, they each have specific channels that cater to different audiences. Sling Orange is billed as being the best option for sports fans, because its 31 channels include ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. However, Blue also includes some sports programming that Orange doesn't, like FOX Sports 1 and NFL Network. Sling Blue's 41 channels also include Bravo, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC and E!, making it a great option for people who enjoy multiple news and entertainment shows, as well as Sunday football. The Sling Orange & Blue Plan includes all 48 channels in total.
Do YouTube TV and Sling TV have local channels?
Both YouTube TV and Sling TV have local channels, although YouTube TV's offerings are much more robust. YouTube TV subscribers can tune into CBS, Fox, ABC, NBC, PBS, Univision, and Telemundo affiliates. The service lacks some local sports programming, as it mostly showcases NBC Sports regional programming. This worked perfectly for me in the New York market, as I enjoyed watching the Mets on SNY.
Sling TV offers limited local programming on two of its three plans: the Blue and the Orange & Blue. In select markets — including New York, where I tested — subscribers can access Fox and NBC affiliates. To watch regional programming for ABC, SBC, CW, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision, you need to purchase an HD antenna.
Bundles and add-ons
YouTube TV offers a number of add-ons available on an à la carte basis, as well as a Sports Plus bundle. Available add-ons include HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, and the Weather Channel. The Sports Plus add-on is an additional $10.99 per month and includes 14 extra channels like NFL RedZone and Fox Soccer Plus. (NBA League Pass and MLB.TV are available to purchase separately and are not a part of the Sports Plus bundle.) A Spanish add-on includes 14 Spanish language networks like Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes, and CNN en Español.
Each of Sling TV's plans has packages for users to add on, and there is an option to purchase networks on an individual basis. Bundles include Sports Extra, Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra, and Heartland Extra. Because Sling TV — specifically the combined Sling Blue & Orange Plan — includes so many popular news and sports channels, the add-ons really cater to people who have interests in specific genres.
Although the channels available differ slightly between Blue and Orange, all packages cost $6 a month more except the Sports package, which is an additional $11 a month. Sling TV also offers a number of movies for rent, as well as pay-per-view options. For $21 a month, Sling TV combines all of its bundles, as well as DVR Plus, which allows users to record up to 200 hours of television.
Users can also purchase individual networks on Sling TV for as low as $1.99 a month, with available entertainment channels including Showtime, Starz, and MGM+, but not HBO Max. However, the options are more limited when compared to YouTube TV.
Hulu + Live TV vs. YouTube TV and Sling TV
At $69.99 (with ads) or $82.99 (no ads on Hulu and Disney+) a month, Hulu + Live TV is available at a slightly higher price point than both YouTube TV and Sling TV. However, the service is the best option for television aficionados because you can access Disney+ and ESPN+, in addition to 70-plus channels.
Outside of this, Hulu + Live TV is relatively comparable to YouTube TV in that it has local programming. The channels available on each of the three services fall into similar categories, although YouTube TV offers the most on its Base Plan (over 100 channels), followed by Hulu + Live TV (over 70 channels) and then Sling TV (over 30 channels).
Final thoughts: YouTube TV vs. Sling TV
Whether you should go for YouTube TV or Sling TV depends upon what you're looking for in a steaming service. Even though it comes at a higher price point, I found YouTube TV to be a better fit for someone who enjoys the variety of cable television, especially local programming. YouTube TV also offers more à la carte purchasing options, so there's more flexibility to customize a plan.
Sling TV would work best for people who want to enjoy a basic lineup of programming, with a limited number of entertainment and sports options. Both the Blue Plan and the Orange Plan include various popular networks, ranging from sports channels like ESPN to entertainment options like Bravo and TLC.
Methodology
In order to provide thorough and unbiased reviews, our writers test each of the streaming services highlighted. When possible, we try out the platforms using a free trial, but will pay for a subscription if a trial period is not offered.
Comparing each service to its competitors is an important part of the research process and allows us to help readers make the smartest buying decisions. Our research team collected data on more than 40 different streamers' platform features, prices, available channels, and more.
