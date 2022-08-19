YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live TV: A comparison guide

While Hulu's live TV package is slightly more expensive, it includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, meaning subscribers are essentially getting three streaming services and more than 75 channels for less than $70 a month, making it one of the best bundle deals in the industry. Hulu's add-on options also cost less than YouTube's — an average of $9 extra per month vs. $18 per month — but both platforms give you a little bit of everything in their basic plans so that the add-ons act as a bonus rather than a necessity for most users.