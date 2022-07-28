YouTube TV review: Is it worth subscribing to the platform?

As a first line of defense, YouTube TV supplies customers with an online database that's chock-full of resources for commonly asked questions, such as "How do I change my settings?" If you can't find what you're looking for in the hub, support team members are available 24/7 via phone, email, and online chat. Here's hoping you never miss seeing who got the Final Rose on The Bachelorette, if the Hail Mary pass was caught, or whether a beloved doctor on Grey's Anatomy made it through surgery.