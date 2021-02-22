EW has an exclusive preview of Super Sema, which is produced in Kenya.

YouTube Originals just announced its groundbreaking new series, Super Sema, and EW has the exclusive first look at the show's very catchy opening credits.

As a show, Super Sema packs a unique punch with its Black superhero main character. It takes place in what's described as the "neo Africa-futuristic community of Dunia" (Wakanda comparisons abound). Sema uses her science-fueled super powers, alongside some help from her brother, to protect her village from a heartless robot villain.

Image zoom Super Sema's powers are fueled by STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). | Credit: Kukua/Super Sema

"Making my own way as one of the early Black female directors and producers in animation has taken the same kind of determination that Sema exemplifies," Super Sema director Lynne Southerland told EW. "I've been longing to tell a story that really resonated with me and that inspires Black children to dream beyond what they think is possible."

And when you go further behind the scenes of the animated series, you'll find it's produced by a female-led team at the Kenyan production company, Kukua. It also pulls all of its voice talent from Kenya, as well.

"At Kukua, we're building a company where we can take risks, have total creative freedom, and change the way we make content for kids from the inside out," Vanessa Ford, Kukua's COO and Super Sema executive producer, said.

"We're based in Kenya with a female-led team from all over the world, with many from Africa and the African diaspora like me," Ford continued. "I know what it's like for me and my own children growing up and not seeing ourselves represented in the cartoons we love. Yes, we want to empower today's generation of children with positive black role models and STEAM skills, but we also want to make sure their voices are heard. It's not a coincidence that our hero is named Sema, Swahili for 'Speak Up!'"

The first season of Super Sema will consist of 20 5-minute episodes. The first eight episodes will premiere on YouTube on March 8.

