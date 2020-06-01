Your guide to all the Summer 2020 TV premiere dates

Summer is here, and the time is right for staying home and watching television.

As temperatures rise and we're all still stuck at home, we're craving new television more than ever. Luckily, summer 2020 has plenty of new content headed our way from brand-new series to the return of old favorites.

Whether you're counting the days to a certain show or just want to browse what lies ahead, we've got a guide to all of the summer television premiere dates. Scroll down to see what's hitting your TV from June through August.

JUNE 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Hero Elementary (PBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

SERIES PREMIERE: Diesel Brothers Hunkered and Bunkered (Discovery)

SERIES PREMIERE: Royalties (Quibi)

JUNE 2

FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: Fuller House (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)

SEASON PREMIERE: Outdaughtered (TLC)

JUNE 3

SPECIAL: CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special (CMT)

JUNE 4

SERIES PREMIERE: Summer Rush (Food Network)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Thomas John Experience (CBS All Access)

JUNE 5

SERIES PREMIERE: Trackers (Cinemax)

FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Queer Eye (Netflix)

MOVIE: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)

SPECIAL: Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (Amazon Prime)

SEASON FINALE: House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (HGTV)

JUNE 6

300th EPISODE: Live PD (A&E)

SPECIAL: Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It (HBO)

JUNE 7

SEASON PREMIERE: Gordon Ramsay Uncharted (National Geographic)

SERIES PREMIERE: Renovation Island (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: I May Destroy You (HBO)

SEASON PREMIERE: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)

SEASON PREMIERE: Chasing the Sun (Ovation TV)

SERIES FINALE: Laurel Canyon (EPIX)

JUNE 8

SEASON PREMIERE: L.A.’s Finest (Spectrum On Demand)

SEASON PREMIERE: Duff Takes the Cake (Food Network)

SERIES PREMIERE: Big Time Bake (Food Network)

SERIES PREMIERE: Buried Worlds with Don Wildman (Travel Channel)

SERIES PREMIERE: Don’t Look Deeper (Quibi)

SERIES PREMIERE: Nice One! (Quibi)

SEASON FINALE: Creepshow (AMC)

JUNE 9

SEASON PREMIERE: Good Bones (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: The CW Happy Hour (stand-up specials) (The CW)

SPECIAL: Variety’s Power Women: Frontline Heroes (Lifetime)

JUNE 10

SERIES PREMIERE: Lenox Hill (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Bulletproof (The CW)

JUNE 11

SERIES PREMIERE: Don’t (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (MTV)

SEASON PREMIERE: Ghost Adventures: Quarantine (Travel Channel)

SERIES PREMIERE: Design at Your Door (HGTV)

SEASON PREMIERE: Strange Evidence (Science Channel)

JUNE 12

SERIES PREMIERE: Crossing Swords (Hulu)

SEASON PREMIERE: Into the Dark: Good Boy (Hulu)

SEASON PREMIERE: Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: F Is For Family (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Dating Around (Netflix)

SPECIAL: Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix)

JUNE 13

SERIES FINALE: Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

JUNE 14

SERIES PREMIERE: Helter Skelter (EPIX)

SEASON PREMIERE: Grantchester (PBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Beecham House (PBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Marcella (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC)

MIDSEASON FINALE: Billions (Showtime)

SEASON FINALE: Insecure (HBO)

SERIES FINALE: Quiz (AMC)

JUNE 16

SEASON PREMIERE: Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC)

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: Siesta Key (MTV)

SPECIAL: One Day at a Time animated special (Pop TV)

JUNE 17

SEASON PREMIERE: Mr. Iglesias (Netflix)

JUNE 18

SERIES PREMIERE: Karma (HBO Max)

SERIES PREMIERE: Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate (Syfy)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Bureau (Sundance Now)

SEASON PREMIERE: Killer Couples (Oxygen)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Order (Netflix)

SEASON FINALE: Growing Up Hip Hop (WE tv)

JUNE 19

SERIES PREMIERE: Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

SEASON PREMIERE: Sherman’s Showcase Spectacular (IFC)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Politician (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Babies (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Girls from Ipanema (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: LOL: Last One Laughing Australia (Amazon)

MOVIE: Dads (Apple TV+)

MOVIE: Feel the Beat (Netflix)

JUNE 21

AWARDS: ESPYs (ESPN)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Chi (Showtime)

SERIES PREMIERE: Perry Mason (HBO)

SEASON PREMIERE: NOS4A2 (AMC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Worst Cooks in America (Food Network)

SPECIAL: United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes (CBS)

JUNE 22

SEASON PREMIERE: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: Ten Weeks (Quibi)

SERIES PREMIERE: Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

JUNE 23

FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: Greenleaf (OWN)

SPECIAL: Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix)

JUNE 24

SERIES PREMIERE: Hot Mess House (HGTV)

SEASON PREMIERE: Crazy Delicious (Netflix)

JUNE 25

SEASON PREMIERE: The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

SERIES PREMIERE: Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (MTV)

SEASON PREMIERE: Search Party (HBO Max)

SEASON PREMIERE: Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

SEASON PREMIERE: Esme & Roy (HBO Max)

SPECIAL: Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO (HBO Max)

JUNE 26

AWARDS: Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (Disney+)

JUNE 27

SPECIAL: Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown (Animal Planet)

JUNE 28

SERIES PREMIERE: I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

SERIES PREMIERE: Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: Black Monday (Showtime)

JUNE 30

SEASON PREMIERE: Counting On (TLC)

SPECIAL: George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (Netflix)

JULY TBD

SERIES PREMIERE: Greatness Code (Apple TV+)

JULY 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV)

JULY 3

SEASON PREMIERE: Hanna (Amazon)

MOVIE: Desperadoes (Netflix)

JULY 5

SERIES PREMIERE: Outcry (Showtime)

JULY 8

SERIES PREMIERE: Tough as Nails (CBS)

JULY 9

SERIES PREMIERE: Expecting Amy (HBO Max)

SERIES PREMIERE: Close Enough (HBO Max)

JULY 10

SERIES PREMIERE: Little Voice (Apple TV+)

MOVIE: The Old Guard (Netflix)

JULY 12

SERIES PREMIERE: P-Valley (Starz)

JULY 15

Peacock launches worldwide

SERIES PREMIERE: Brave New World (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Capture (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: Intelligence (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: Lost Speedways (Peacock)

SEASON PREMIERE: Curious George (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: Cleopatra in Space (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: Where’s Waldo (Peacock)

MOVIE: In Deep with Ryan Lochte (Peacock)

MOVIE: Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Peacock)

JULY 16

SERIES PREMIERE: The House of Ho (HBO Max)

JULY 17

MOVIE: Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

JULY 19

SEASON FINALE: Black Monday (Showtime)

SEASON FINALE: Grantchester (PBS)

SEASON FINALE: Beecham House (PBS)

JULY 21

SEASON FINALE: The CW Happy Hour (stand-up specials) (The CW)

JULY 23

SERIES PREMIERE: Tig ‘n Seek (HBO Max)

JULY 24

FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: Room 104 (HBO)

MOVIE: The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix)

JULY 26

SEASON PREMIERE: The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (TNT)

JULY 28

AWARDS: Emmy nominations

SERIES PREMIERE: MAXXX (Hulu)

JULY 30

SERIES PREMIERE: Frayed (HBO Max)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Dog House (HBO Max)

SERIES PREMIERE: In My Skin (Hulu)

JULY 31

SEASON PREMIERE: Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Muppets Now (Disney+)

AUGUST TBD

SEASON PREMIERE: Flip or Flop (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: Lovecraft Country (HBO)

SERIES PREMIERE: Love in the Time of Corona (Freeform)

AUGUST 1

MOVIE: The Go-Go’s (Showtime)

AUGUST 2

SEASON FINALE: Outcry (Showtime)

AUGUST 6

MOVIE: An American Pickle (HBO Max)

AUGUST 7

SEASON PREMIERE: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

AUGUST 9

SERIES PREMIERE: The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

SEASON PREMIERE: Endeavour (PBS)

AUGUST 23

SEASON FINALE: Endeavour (PBS)

AUGUST 30

SERIES PREMIERE: Love Fraud (Showtime)