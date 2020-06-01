Your guide to all the Summer 2020 TV premiere dates
Summer is here, and the time is right for staying home and watching television.
As temperatures rise and we're all still stuck at home, we're craving new television more than ever. Luckily, summer 2020 has plenty of new content headed our way from brand-new series to the return of old favorites.
Though Hollywood production has been halted since March, new shows are still making their way to TV. There's the highly anticipated HBO reboot of Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys, the return of Yellowstone with Kevin Costner, as well as the return of Ryan Murphy's The Politician, Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone, and Lena Waithe's The Chi. There's also the launch of new streaming services to look forward to — HBO Max just dropped on May 27, while NBC Universal's Peacock is slated for later this summer. Beyond series, there's also special events, like the release of Hamilton on Disney+.
Whether you're counting the days to a certain show or just want to browse what lies ahead, we've got a guide to all of the summer television premiere dates. Scroll down to see what's hitting your TV from June through August.
JUNE 1
SERIES PREMIERE: Hero Elementary (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)
SERIES PREMIERE: Diesel Brothers Hunkered and Bunkered (Discovery)
SERIES PREMIERE: Royalties (Quibi)
JUNE 2
FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: Fuller House (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)
SEASON PREMIERE: Outdaughtered (TLC)
JUNE 3
SPECIAL: CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special (CMT)
JUNE 4
SERIES PREMIERE: Summer Rush (Food Network)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Thomas John Experience (CBS All Access)
JUNE 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Dear… (Apple TV+)
SEASON PREMIERE: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1)
SERIES PREMIERE: Trackers (Cinemax)
FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Queer Eye (Netflix)
MOVIE: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)
SPECIAL: Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (Amazon Prime)
SEASON FINALE: House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (HGTV)
JUNE 6
300th EPISODE: Live PD (A&E)
SPECIAL: Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It (HBO)
JUNE 7
SEASON PREMIERE: Gordon Ramsay Uncharted (National Geographic)
SERIES PREMIERE: Renovation Island (HGTV)
SERIES PREMIERE: I May Destroy You (HBO)
SEASON PREMIERE: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chasing the Sun (Ovation TV)
SERIES FINALE: Laurel Canyon (EPIX)
JUNE 8
SEASON PREMIERE: L.A.’s Finest (Spectrum On Demand)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Duff Takes the Cake (Food Network)
SERIES PREMIERE: Big Time Bake (Food Network)
SERIES PREMIERE: Buried Worlds with Don Wildman (Travel Channel)
SERIES PREMIERE: Don’t Look Deeper (Quibi)
SERIES PREMIERE: Nice One! (Quibi)
SEASON FINALE: Creepshow (AMC)
JUNE 9
SEASON PREMIERE: Good Bones (HGTV)
SERIES PREMIERE: The CW Happy Hour (stand-up specials) (The CW)
SPECIAL: Variety’s Power Women: Frontline Heroes (Lifetime)
JUNE 10
SERIES PREMIERE: Lenox Hill (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Bulletproof (The CW)
JUNE 11
SERIES PREMIERE: Don’t (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (MTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Ghost Adventures: Quarantine (Travel Channel)
SERIES PREMIERE: Design at Your Door (HGTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Strange Evidence (Science Channel)
MIDSEASON PREMIERE: The Bold Type (Freeform)
JUNE 12
SERIES PREMIERE: Crossing Swords (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Into the Dark: Good Boy (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: F Is For Family (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Dating Around (Netflix)
SPECIAL: Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix)
MOVIE: Artemis Fowl (Disney+)
JUNE 13
SERIES FINALE: Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
JUNE 14
SERIES PREMIERE: Helter Skelter (EPIX)
SEASON PREMIERE: Grantchester (PBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Beecham House (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Marcella (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC)
SEASON FINALE: Insecure (HBO)
SERIES FINALE: Quiz (AMC)
JUNE 16
SEASON PREMIERE: Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC)
MIDSEASON PREMIERE: Siesta Key (MTV)
SPECIAL: One Day at a Time animated special (Pop TV)
JUNE 17
SEASON PREMIERE: Mr. Iglesias (Netflix)
JUNE 18
SERIES PREMIERE: Karma (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate (Syfy)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Bureau (Sundance Now)
SEASON PREMIERE: Killer Couples (Oxygen)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Order (Netflix)
SEASON FINALE: Growing Up Hip Hop (WE tv)
JUNE 19
SERIES PREMIERE: Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Love, Victor (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Sherman’s Showcase Spectacular (IFC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Politician (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Babies (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Girls from Ipanema (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: LOL: Last One Laughing Australia (Amazon)
MOVIE: Dads (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: Feel the Beat (Netflix)
JUNE 21
AWARDS: ESPYs (ESPN)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Chi (Showtime)
SERIES PREMIERE: Perry Mason (HBO)
SEASON PREMIERE: NOS4A2 (AMC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
SEASON PREMIERE: Worst Cooks in America (Food Network)
SPECIAL: United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes (CBS)
JUNE 22
SEASON PREMIERE: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: Ten Weeks (Quibi)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
JUNE 23
FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: Greenleaf (OWN)
SPECIAL: Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix)
JUNE 24
SERIES PREMIERE: Hot Mess House (HGTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Crazy Delicious (Netflix)
JUNE 25
SEASON PREMIERE: The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
SERIES PREMIERE: Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (MTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Search Party (HBO Max)
SEASON PREMIERE: Doom Patrol (HBO Max)
SEASON PREMIERE: Esme & Roy (HBO Max)
SPECIAL: Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO (HBO Max)
JUNE 26
AWARDS: Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (Disney+)
JUNE 27
SPECIAL: Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown (Animal Planet)
JUNE 28
SERIES PREMIERE: I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)
MIDSEASON PREMIERE: Black Monday (Showtime)
JUNE 30
SEASON PREMIERE: Counting On (TLC)
SPECIAL: George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (Netflix)
JULY TBD
SERIES PREMIERE: Greatness Code (Apple TV+)
JULY 1
SERIES PREMIERE: Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV)
JULY 3
SEASON PREMIERE: Hanna (Amazon)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
MOVIE: Hamilton (Disney+)
MOVIE: Desperadoes (Netflix)
JULY 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Outcry (Showtime)
JULY 8
SERIES PREMIERE: Tough as Nails (CBS)
JULY 9
SERIES PREMIERE: Expecting Amy (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: Close Enough (HBO Max)
JULY 10
SERIES PREMIERE: Little Voice (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: The Old Guard (Netflix)
JULY 12
SERIES PREMIERE: P-Valley (Starz)
JULY 15
Peacock launches worldwide
SERIES PREMIERE: Brave New World (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Capture (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Intelligence (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Lost Speedways (Peacock)
SEASON PREMIERE: Curious George (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Cleopatra in Space (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Where’s Waldo (Peacock)
MOVIE: In Deep with Ryan Lochte (Peacock)
MOVIE: Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Peacock)
JULY 16
SERIES PREMIERE: The House of Ho (HBO Max)
JULY 17
MOVIE: Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)
JULY 19
SEASON FINALE: Black Monday (Showtime)
SEASON FINALE: Grantchester (PBS)
SEASON FINALE: Beecham House (PBS)
JULY 21
SEASON FINALE: The CW Happy Hour (stand-up specials) (The CW)
JULY 23
SERIES PREMIERE: Tig ‘n Seek (HBO Max)
JULY 24
FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: Room 104 (HBO)
MOVIE: The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix)
JULY 26
SEASON PREMIERE: The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (TNT)
JULY 28
AWARDS: Emmy nominations
SERIES PREMIERE: MAXXX (Hulu)
JULY 30
SERIES PREMIERE: Frayed (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Dog House (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: In My Skin (Hulu)
JULY 31
SEASON PREMIERE: Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Muppets Now (Disney+)
AUGUST TBD
SEASON PREMIERE: Flip or Flop (HGTV)
SERIES PREMIERE: Lovecraft Country (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: Love in the Time of Corona (Freeform)
AUGUST 1
MOVIE: The Go-Go’s (Showtime)
AUGUST 2
SEASON FINALE: Outcry (Showtime)
AUGUST 6
MOVIE: An American Pickle (HBO Max)
AUGUST 7
SEASON PREMIERE: Selling Sunset (Netflix)
AUGUST 9
SERIES PREMIERE: The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Endeavour (PBS)
AUGUST 23
SEASON FINALE: Endeavour (PBS)
AUGUST 30
SERIES PREMIERE: Love Fraud (Showtime)
