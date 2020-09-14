Younger season 7 will 'unofficially' be its last

On Monday, it was reported that the upcoming season of the TV Land comedy will probably be the last. “We are unofficially planning [season 7] as a final season,” creator Darren Star told TVLine of his Sutton Foster -starring series that follows a 40-something book editor masquerading as a 20-something in order to survive in the competitive world of publishing.

Season 6 of Younger wrapped back in September 2019, with the seventh season due to start shooting in New York City in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended all production. Cameras will now start rolling for new episodes in the coming few weeks, with Star weighing up how and whether to weave the pandemic into the plot. "The action of Younger sort of picks up where the last season left off, which was before the pandemic," said Star, adding that a lot of episodes were written before the shutdown. "But I do think we’re looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses.”