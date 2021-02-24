Watch a sneak peak of Younger final season, to air on Paramount+

The seventh and last season of the Sutton Foster dramedy will air on the ViacomCBS streaming platform ahead of TV Land.

Younger will reach its oldest age at Paramount+.

On Wednesday, ViacomCBS announced that fans will be able to watch the seventh and final season of the comedy on Paramount+ before it airs on TV Land later this year. The last season of the Darren Star-produced series will consist of 12 episodes and wrap up Liza's (Sutton Foster) adventure back to her late 20s.

Image zoom Credit: Everett Collection

Season 6 ended on multiple cliffhangers, with Diana (Miriam Shor) and Enzo (Chris Tardio) tying the knot, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) taking Charles (Peter Hermann) up on his offer of a stake in the company and a seat on the board, and, oh yeah, Charles spontaneously proposing to Liza!! (Which, kinda rude at someone else's wedding, but hey.)

In a sneak peek of the new episodes, however, it doesn't look like Liza is totally decided on whether Charles is indeed the man for her, as Josh (Nico Tortorella) is still looking pretty prominent (and undressed) in her life. "Accept the past, embrace the present, and keep moving forward," says Liza in the clip, clearing up precisely nothing for us.

A premiere date for the final season will be announced soon. Watch the clip above.