On Animal Kingdom, all the Cody family's problems start and end with Smurf (Ellen Barkin). For years she was their leader, calling shots that they sometimes didn't agree with or that would land them in hot water. And now with her death, she's left them without a leader and with a lot of questions.

First, there's the question of why Smurf made Pamela Johnson (Milauna Jackson) the beneficiary of her estate. Then there's the more pressing problem of the family members out for revenge following the events surrounding Smurf's death. And when the crime drama's fifth season begins, the Cody boys will have to figure out which one of them wants to step into that leadership role and start getting answers.

The season will also offer a deeper look at young Smurf (Leila George) as the series flashes back to when she was 29. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at one of the flashbacks as Smurf raises Pope and Julia and, well, teaches them her ways.

Watch the clip above. Animal Kingdom premieres July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

