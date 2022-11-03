Young Rock season 3 will introduce Cyndi Lauper, Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, and Liberace

Making a TV show about Dwayne Johnson's life automatically lends itself to celebrity cameos. NBC's Young Rock charts the actor's life from childhood to young adulthood to his fictional presidential run in 2032, and along the way, he's crossed paths with plenty of famous faces — including fictional versions of André the Giant, Randy Savage, and Vince McMahon.

Season 3, premiering Nov. 4, is no exception, and EW has the exclusive first look at some of the familiar figures who'll be popping up. The season 3 premiere finds a young Johnson (played by Adrian Groulx) joining his father Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) at a WWF party in the 1980s, where they cross paths with all sorts of celebrities.

YOUNG ROCK -- "The People Need You" Episode 301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rebecca Quin as Cyndi Lauper, Brock O'Hurn as Hulk Hogan -- (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC) Cyndi Lauper (Becky Lynch) and Hulk Hogan (Brock O'Hurn) in 'Young Rock' | Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

First up is music legend Cyndi Lauper, played by real-life wrestler Becky Lynch (a.k.a. Rebecca Quin). Lauper famously partnered with the WWF for the music video for her song "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough," and here, the young Johnson runs into her at a premiere party, shortly after the first WrestleMania.

The starry event also features wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan (played by Brock O'Hurn) and Mr. T (Jason Jenkins), as well as pianist and one-time WrestleMania timekeeper Liberace (Peter Gardner).

YOUNG ROCK -- "The People Need You" Episode 301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brock O'Hurn as Hulk Hogan, Jason Devon Jenkins as Mr T -- (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC) Hulk Hogan (Brock O'Hurn) and Mr. T (Jason Jenkins) in 'Young Rock' | Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

YOUNG ROCK -- "The People Need You" Episode 301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Gardner as Liberace -- (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC) Liberace (Pete Gardner) in 'Young Rock' | Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

YOUNG ROCK -- "The People Need You" Episode 301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Groulx as Dwayne Johnson, Rebecca Quin as Cyndi Lauper -- (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC) Dwayne Johnson (Adrian Groulx) and Cyndi Lauper (Becky Lynch) in 'Young Rock' | Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Series creators Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang previously teased Young Rock season 3 in an interview with EW, explaining that the season will explore both the fallout of Johnson's election loss and his early forays into professional wrestling — including his legendary heel turn and rebranding as "The Rock."

"The fun part for me is that when it comes to the wrestling, there's nothing that's too over the top," Khan previously told EW. "It is so fun and wild. The personas are just so big."

"It's fun to see these actors get really into being wrestlers," Chiang added with a laugh. "You never see guys care more about their bodies than when you do a show about guys playing wrestlers."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: