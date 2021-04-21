Young Rock casts Westworld star Luke Hemsworth as important figure in Dwayne Johnson's life

Young Rock, meet the oldest Hemsworth.

EW can exclusively reveal that Westworld star (and brother to Chris and Liam) Luke Hemsworth is set to guest star in the penultimate episode of Young Rock season 1.

As seen in the first look below, Hemsworth plays Dennis Erickson, University of Miami's national championship-winning head football coach, who helps young Dwayne Johnson (Hemsworth's fellow Australian Uli Latukefu) through his college career and offers guidance as Dwayne dreams of an NFL future.

Young Rock Credit: Mark Taylor/NBC

"I really enjoyed stepping into the legendary shoes of Coach Dennis Erickson, and also working again with director Jeffery Walker," Hemsworth tells EW. "It's a wonderfully written show about family and the strange journeys that make us who we are — and also the Dwayne Johnson!!!!"

Coach Erickson, who later became an NFL head coach, is the latest famous football face to be portrayed in the NBC comedy's '90s timeline, which follows Johnson during his days on the star-studded Hurricane team. Other characters have included Ed Orgeron, Warren Sapp, Michael Irvin, and 2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke.

Young Rock Credit: Mark Taylor/NBC

Young Rock Credit: Mark Taylor/NBC

Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.