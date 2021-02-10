Young and the Restless exclusive: See Don Diamont's return to the CBS daytime soap
It's about time you returned to Genoa City, Don Diamont!
The popular Bold and the Beautiful actor who got his start on CBS' The Young and the Restless is returning home — and EW has the exclusive first look at his appearance.
No, it's not as the ghost of Brad Carlton, the role he played from 1985 to 2008 on Y&R. Diamont will show up in Genoa City as "Dollar Bill" Spencer, the part he's played since 2009 on CBS' B&B. He'll appear in scenes with Tracey Bregman, Courtney Hope, and Peter Bergman — his pal in real life.
Diamont was written off Y&R in 2008 after the then-writers decided to kill Brad, who had become a Navy SEAL. "The Navy SEAL drowned in a frozen lake while rescuing a kid. Pretty good stuff," Diamont told EW in April. "When head writer Lynn Latham came in, she created this huge storyline that Brad was really a man named George Kaplan, and his mother had been a Nazi prison camp survivor. She had all this information on this former commandant and the commandant's grandson. It was pretty prophetic, that storyline. Now you have Hunters with Al Pacino on Amazon. So in reality, Brad Carlton was George Kaplan, a Navy SEAL who was more adept at killing than anyone he knew. He was on the run and protecting his grandmother. He was an extremely good swimmer, which was why it was so stupid [that he died drowning]. If anybody was trained to handle that situation, it was him. But it was the best thing that ever happened to me, I can tell you that."
Brad Bell immediately hired Diamont to joined B&B as Bill Spencer Jr. Just how important is Diamont to the Bell family? Here's some trivia for you: Bill Bell Sr., who created Y&R, named Brad Carlton after his son Brad Bell, and Brad Bell created Bill Spencer, Jr. after his father, Bill Bell!
Diamont will appear in one episode of Y&R on Feb. 16.
Related content:
Comments