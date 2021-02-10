Young and the Restless exclusive: See Don Diamont's return to the CBS daytime soap

Diamont was written off Y&R in 2008 after the then-writers decided to kill Brad, who had become a Navy SEAL. "The Navy SEAL drowned in a frozen lake while rescuing a kid. Pretty good stuff," Diamont told EW in April. "When head writer Lynn Latham came in, she created this huge storyline that Brad was really a man named George Kaplan, and his mother had been a Nazi prison camp survivor. She had all this information on this former commandant and the commandant's grandson. It was pretty prophetic, that storyline. Now you have Hunters with Al Pacino on Amazon. So in reality, Brad Carlton was George Kaplan, a Navy SEAL who was more adept at killing than anyone he knew. He was on the run and protecting his grandmother. He was an extremely good swimmer, which was why it was so stupid [that he died drowning]. If anybody was trained to handle that situation, it was him. But it was the best thing that ever happened to me, I can tell you that."