Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful set theme weeks featuring fan-favorite characters

The Bold and the Beautiful type TV Show network CBS genre Soaps

CBS is taking soap fans back in time.

Though The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will air their last original episodes taped before production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday, they have huge archives that they plan to utilize in the upcoming weeks.

Beginning on April 27, both daytime dramas will present theme weeks where viewers will be treated to memorable past episodes featuring fan-favorite characters, as well as new bonus commentary from cast members at the beginning and end of select episodes.

Y&R will kick things off with a marathon focused on beloved and iconic Genoa City matriarch Katherine Chancellor (played by the late Jeanne Cooper). Some of the "Katherine the Great" episodes being aired date back as far as 1990. All episodes will star Cooper and feature early performances from Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), Jess Walton (Jill Abbott), and the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), among others. The Young and the Restless, currently airing season 47, airs each weekday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Meanwhile, B&B's "Escape to Monte Carlo" week will feature classic episodes that were all filmed on location in the gorgeous Mediterranean locale and star Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), John McCook (Eric Forrester), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester). B&B's festivities will start on Friday, April 24, with a Monte Carlo-themed episode in which Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face off for a fashion showdown benefiting charity. Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this storyline with two documentary-style episodes, also filmed on location in Monaco. Those never-before-aired episodes will air Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28 on CBS. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30-2 p.m. ET/12:30-1 p.m. PT on CBS.

"It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B," Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks."

Additional "theme weeks" for both daytime dramas will be announced in the near future.

