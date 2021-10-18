Mark Blum, who played bookstore owner Mr. Mooney in season 1 of You, received a tribute from the show during its third season premiere.

The hit Netflix show You recently returned with all-new episodes and featured a tribute that brought fans all the way back to season 1.

At the end of the season three premiere, a title card popped up ahead of the regular credits that read "In loving memory Mark Blum."

You's tribute to Mark Blum You Netflix tribute | Credit: Netflix

Blum, who died in March 2020 at age 69 from coronavirus complications, was an accomplished Broadway actor who also made his mark on many popular television shows and movies during his career. On You, he played former-prison-guard-turned-book-store owner Mr. Mooney during the show's first season. Mooney adopted Joe (Penn Badgley) after Joe was sent to a foster home as a child and Joe later worked at his bookstore as a manager. Mooney's presence (as well as the store itself) would become an integral foundation of the show, with the character acting as both a mentor and a father figure.

You's tribute to Mark Blum Netflix's 'You' made a tribute to Mark Blum at the end of the season 3 premiere. | Credit: Netflix

Blum started his acting career in the 1970s, becoming a fixture on the New York theater scene and appearing in several Broadway productions. In the 1980s, he transitioned to the silver screen where he worked on movies like Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee, Blind Date, and The Presidio. His work continued into the '90s, where he transitioned into guest-starring on many high-profile shows including Roseanne, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Frasier, The Sopranos, The West Wing, The Practice, and CSI: Miami.

Most recently, his guest roles included stints on Mozart in the Jungle and Succession.

