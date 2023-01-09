Joe has a stalker of his own in You season 4 trailer

Believe it or not, Joe Goldberg's life is about to get even more complicated.

After You's third season saw the obsessive murderer's life in the suburbs (and his wife) go up in flames, the (now presumed dead) Joe (Penn Badgley) relocated overseas. And, as we already know, season 4 of the Netflix drama will find him posing as Jonathan Moore — sorry, professor Jonathan Moore. His new life in London finds him in the world of academia, and furthermore, it finds him trying to prove something to his latest love, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

In the newly released season 4 trailer, Marienne calls Joe a murderer, to which he responds, "You're wrong about me. I'm gonna prove it to you." He also claims that "heartbreak is always a catalyst for a new path."

You Penn Badgley in 'You' season 4 | Credit: Netflix

Joe's new outlook is a big part of the season. As You showrunner Sera Gamble previously told EW, "Four seasons in, we need him to be reasonably self-aware but he obviously has huge blind spots. He keeps finding himself f---ing up over and over again, so he will be working very hard to try to redeem himself this season."

But Joe can never seem to stay out of trouble for long. According to his voiceover in the trailer, "I fell in with the most insane, damaged people on earth." And one of those insane, damaged individuals has a particular interest in Joe.

The trailer shows Joe dealing with a serial killer known as the "eat the rich killer." Not only is the killer targeting Joe's new crowd, but they're also targeting Joe (and his secrets). "One of you is watching me," Joe can be heard saying after receiving a text that reads "Hello, Joe."

You Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in 'You' season 4 | Credit: Netflix

As EW previously discussed with Gamble, the show is turning into a bit of a whodunnit in its fourth season. "It doesn't matter how many whodunnits I read or see, they still are so compelling," Gamble said. "It's just a really fun genre. And maybe the first very famous serial killer is from London with Jack the Ripper, so we very quickly started to talk about classic whodunnit structures — Sherlock Holmes, Agatha Christie."

For once, Joe is going to learn what it feels like to be the hunted, as opposed to the hunter. Watch the trailer below:

You season 4, part 1 hits Netflix on Feb. 9.

