Joe Goldberg's a professor in You season 4 sneak peek

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is a changed man. Or so he'd have us believe.

Following the fiery events of You's season 3 finale — which saw Joe kill Love (Victoria Pedretti) and then fake his own death and exit the country — Joe is once again going by a new name: Meet Professor Jonathan Moore. (We hear he loves long walks on the beach and also soundproof cages.)

During Netflix's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, the streamer released a look at the next chapter of Joe's journey, which takes him to London. As he says in the video (below), "I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in L.A., or the doting husband in the suburbs, no, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional."

But by now, we all know not to trust a word that comes out of that man's mouth — especially not when he's wearing a black baseball cap. As Joe's voiceover plays, we're introduced to all the new characters that will enter Joe's world in season 4, and from the looks of them, they're not exactly the kind of people that Joe enjoys spending time with. (In fact, quite a few of them look like the kind of people Joe typically ends up killing.) But hey, you never know, perhaps the overseas lifestyle will change him. (Spoiler: It won't.)

In addition to the teaser video, Netflix released the premiere dates for season 4, which will be split into two parts — a first for the series. You Part 1 launches Feb. 10, followed by Part 2 on March 10.

Watch the preview above.

