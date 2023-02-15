You season 4, part 2 trailer sees Love's return

Joe's past is really starting to catch up to him.

Joe Goldberg might've found the Eat the Rich Killer, but that doesn't mean his latest dilemma is coming to an end anytime soon.

In part 1 of You's dramatic fourth season, the charming (and deadly) Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) found himself in the middle of a whodunnit. Turns out, faking your own death and starting over as a college professor in London doesn't just erase all of your problems! As the Eat the Rich Killer picked off several of Joe's new "friends," Joe struggled to figure out the identity of the murderer. For once, the stalker was being stalked. The killer regularly texted Joe, threatening to reveal his past if Joe didn't do his bidding, until finally, the killer was revealed to be successful author (and politician) Rhys (Ed Speleers).

Now, Netflix has released the action-packed first trailer for the second part of the season, which sees Joe and Rhys spending a lot more time together. As Rhys tells him in the trailer, "I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests, someone I can finally tell all my secrets to. I care about you, Joe." But, as he always does, Joe fights back against the idea that he's anything like (fellow murderer) Rhys. As he says in the trailer, "I am not some cold-blooded psycho."

But as much as Joe struggles with Rhys, someone else makes an appearance in the trailer who is surely going to bring some drama for Joe. Somehow, Love (Victoria Pedretti) is back! The trailer shows Joe's ex-wife, whom he killed at the end of season 3, sitting calmly, reading a book in what appears to be the cage. Whether it's real, a dream, or something else entirely is yet to be seen, but we're sure Love, who's also the mother of Joe's son, will have a lot to say.

Check out some new images from part 2 below.

Love returns in You season 4, part 2 trailer Victoria Pedretti in 'You' | Credit: courtesy netflix

Love returns in You season 4, part 2 trailer Penn Badgley in 'You' season 4, part 2 | Credit: courtesy netflix

Love returns in You season 4, part 2 trailer Ed Speleers and Penn Badgley in 'You' season 4, part 2 | Credit: courtesy netflix

Love returns in You season 4, part 2 trailer Ed Speleers and Penn Badgley in 'You' season 4, part 2 | Credit: courtesy netflix

Love returns in You season 4, part 2 trailer Charlotte Ritchie and Penn Badgley in 'You' season 4, part 2 | Credit: courtesy netflix

Love returns in You season 4, part 2 trailer Penn Badgley in 'You' season 4, part 2 | Credit: courtesy netflix

Part 2 of You's fourth season hits Netflix on March 9.

