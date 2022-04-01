You (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

You just can't hold a good stalker down — and Joe seems to have no plans to stay in town after all the drama with Love in You season 3.

The show's fourth season has begun filming, and Netflix confirms it's heading to London with a new set of series regular and recurring characters.

Season 3 ended with Joe (Penn Badgley) literally setting his Madre Linda life on fire after some fatal strife with Love (Victoria Pedretti). Faking his death, he was last seen working at a restaurant in Paris, but we now know it's not where he'll remain next season.

You The set of 'You' season 4 | Credit: Netflix

Badgley will obviously return as Joe, alongside the previously announced Tati Gabrielle (reprising the role of Marienne), Charlotte Ritchie (who plays Kate, the new female lead), and Lukas Gage (Adam). But there are plenty more faces popping up.

Here's what you need to know, according to official character descriptions:

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe: "As sweet and kind as she is rich, famous, and chaotic, Phoebe's every bikini wax has been documented by the tabloids since she was 15 years old. An aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Phoebe's true colors show when she's alone with her friends. She's a steadfast cheerleader, especially to American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam. She's also a wild card: When misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion, or shatter?"

Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia: "A literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author, Nadia's outspokenness and intensity are a perfect cover for the insecurities carried by a young woman who's never been accepted by her peer group. She's made some big mistakes; now, they threaten to destroy her life. She'll need help, even if it's from the wrong people."

Ed Speleers as Rhys: "Dry, irreverent Rhys is an author whose memoir garnered him acclaim and pressure to launch a political career. Born into poverty, Rhys lived a traumatic early life before he came into money, going to Oxford and making all the right friends. Now, he moves easily in any social circle, while also seeing through those around him. He doesn't have much time for partying, though he enjoys staying in touch with his eccentric circle of friends. After all, they were there for him in his troubled youth."

You Behind the scenes of 'You' season 4 | Credit: Netflix

Keeper, Hickman, and Speleers all join You season 4 as series regulars.

Now, the recurring players:

Niccy Lin as Sophie: "Sophie is an entrepreneur in the body of a pampered jet-setter. Sure, it looks like she's lying around in a bikini on social media, but every aspect of her feed represents cannily negotiated high-end sponsorship deals. Underneath her whimsical exterior, Sophie is a watchful protector of her introverted artist brother, Simon."

Aidan Cheng as Simon: "Simon is impossible to impress and abhors small talk and strangers. The Oxford-educated son of a Chinese technology magnate, Simon proved the world wrong when, despite his wealth and sheltered life, he proved himself an artist worthy of acclaim."

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm: "Born to privilege, Malcolm is a literature professor who enjoys all the social perks of the job without working very hard. A drug-loving bon vivant, Malcolm's friendliness can tip over into bullying if you resist. He's dating brilliant, successful Kate, which speaks to his own intelligence and maturity. But he's also seeing a few others on the side, which cancels out those bonus points."

Ben Wiggins as Roald: "Roald hails from an old aristocratic family whose names are on many an important building around Europe. He is attractive, stylish, and possessed of perfect manners, but there's a certain cold calculation to Roald, not to mention rumors of a hidden dark side."

Eve Austin as Gemma: "A member of a privileged circle of friends who met at Oxford, Gemma has never given a day's thought to life beyond the next VIP event, fashion show, or date. She's a fun friend to party with, but her insular and privileged life has rendered her shockingly tone-deaf and startlingly lacking in empathy towards those with less."

Ozioma Whenu as Blessing: "A Nigerian princess with several post-graduate degrees, Blessing is an investor with a passion for cryptocurrency. Wry, fun-loving, unapologetically cliquish with her university friends, her carefree risk-taking in life and business has paid off time and again. What's her secret? She believes we're all living in a simulation, so only fools would stop themselves from doing whatever they want."

Dario Coates as Connie: "Connie attended Oxford with Kate and Phoebe's friend group. He is upper-crust, posh, a sportsman gone soft. Loud, potty-mouthed, loves betting, horses, drinking, and cocaine. It's safe to assume that Connie's never had to face a negative consequence in his life."

Sean Pertwee as Vic: "Adam's personal driver/dealer/security, proud and impeccably dressed Vic is loyal and keeps many of Adam and his friends' secrets. He's not afraid to get his hands dirty to protect them — the job always comes first. Outsiders are treated with polite but utter suspicion."

Brad Alexander as Edward: "University student Edward's dad owns a powerful news outlet. Edward is popular and used to being the smartest student in the room. He has a fierce rivalry with fellow student Nadia."

Alison Pargeter as Dawn: "Dawn is not someone you'd notice in a crowd, and that helps with her work as a paparazzi photographer. But if you're someone determined to avoid being captured on camera, well, Dawn could pose a problem."

Adam James as Elliot: "World-weary, calm, grounded, allergic to drama, Elliot has lived in California for decades, but his job requires him to travel throughout Europe. Elliot's employer is powerful, and Elliot always delivers, no matter how challenging the task."

Some photos from the U.K. production suggest that Joe, sporting a more dapper look, is getting into a London state of mind, reading Charles Dickens, Arthur Conan Doyle, and William Makepeace Thackeray. We'd expect no less.

